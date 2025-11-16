“Alcohol in any quantity is harmful to health, so there is no safe limit for alcohol consumption. Although generally, up to 30 ml of whisky for women and 60 ml for men is considered relatively better, we really cannot call even that completely safe," said Dr Ambrish Mittal, endocrinologist and the chairman and head of endocrinology and diabetes at Max Healthcare at Saket, New Delhi. “This is a very welcome step by FSSAI and will make people aware of what they are consuming and the amount of alcohol in a standard drink. Even the regular drinker often doesn't know the quantity of alcohol in their drink."