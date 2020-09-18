Top govt panel carries out comprehensive review of situation in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The Indian government’s China Study Group on Friday took stock of the latest developments on the India-China border ahead of an expected round of talks between senior military commanders of the two countries.

A person familiar with the matter said the China Study Group, which includes India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, reviewed the agenda for the next of round military talks expected to take place soon.

The meeting was also attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane besides other officials.

The meeting comes after Singh briefed parliament on the situation on the border where tensions have been running high since May after India detected intrusions by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. The situation remains tense after a series of recent moves by both sides in the area around the Pangong Tso lake. The Indian Army controls vantage positions on the southern bank of Pangong Tso that allow it to completely dominate the area besides keeping an eye on Chinese military activity across the border. The Indian Army has also taken control of key heights overlooking Chinese deployments on the northern bank of Pangong Tso.

India and China have held five rounds of talks so far at the level of senior military commanders but the meetings have failed to break the deadlock.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated