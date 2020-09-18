Top govt panel carries out comprehensive review of situation in Ladakh

The meeting comes after Singh briefed parliament on the situation on the border where tensions have been running high since May after India detected intrusions by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. The situation remains tense after a series of recent moves by both sides in the area around the Pangong Tso lake. The Indian Army controls vantage positions on the southern bank of Pangong Tso that allow it to completely dominate the area besides keeping an eye on Chinese military activity across the border. The Indian Army has also taken control of key heights overlooking Chinese deployments on the northern bank of Pangong Tso.