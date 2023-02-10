Any tech change likely favours consulting heritage firms and digital native firms over tech heritage firms such as Indian Techs in the short term and firms with stronger graduate training infra such as Indian IT companies Infosys and TCS are likely to weather this better. JPM thinks that over time this could be a source of disruption, similar to an early stage of DX over 2015-2019, that slows down share gains and deflates pricing before India Techs reorient themselves.