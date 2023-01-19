Top Indian wrestlers sit on silent protest against WFI chief | Top updates here

Triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat has accused her federation chief and several other coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletes. She said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India and other trainers were culpable.
Triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat has accused her federation chief and several other coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletes. She said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India and other trainers were culpable.
Phogat along with other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against WFI chief on Thursday. She also urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to intervene into the matter.
Phogat along with other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against WFI chief on Thursday. She also urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to intervene into the matter.
"Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president," she said as quoted by news agency AFP.
"Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president," she said as quoted by news agency AFP.
The allegations come months after the coach of the country's national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.
The allegations come months after the coach of the country's national cycling team was sacked following sexual harassment charges.
Here are top updates in the case
Here are top updates in the case
1) Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief BrijBhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made, ANI reported.
1) Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers sit on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief BrijBhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made, ANI reported.
2) A wrestling coach at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, Praveen Dahiya responded to the allegations and said that sexual harassment allegations made by Vinesh (Phogat) are serious as no one says such things without a reason. “Wrestlers want that the truth should come out after a fair probe."
2) A wrestling coach at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, Praveen Dahiya responded to the allegations and said that sexual harassment allegations made by Vinesh (Phogat) are serious as no one says such things without a reason. “Wrestlers want that the truth should come out after a fair probe."
3) Vinesh Phogat claimed that she knows at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told her their stories.
3) Vinesh Phogat claimed that she knows at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told her their stories.
4) "Wrestling is our only livelihood and they are not letting us do it. Our only option is to die. So might as well do good before dying," she added as quoted by AFP.
4) "Wrestling is our only livelihood and they are not letting us do it. Our only option is to die. So might as well do good before dying," she added as quoted by AFP.
5) Her fellow wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was also part of the protest, endorsed the allegations. “Athletes work hard to win medals for the country, but the federation has done nothing but let us down," she said in a tweet post.
5) Her fellow wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was also part of the protest, endorsed the allegations. “Athletes work hard to win medals for the country, but the federation has done nothing but let us down," she said in a tweet post.
6) However, the WFI chief denied the allegations and said he was "ready to be hanged" if even a single woman wrestler proved the sexual harassment charge.
6) However, the WFI chief denied the allegations and said he was "ready to be hanged" if even a single woman wrestler proved the sexual harassment charge.
7) According to reports, the Sports Ministry of India has asked the federation to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.
7) According to reports, the Sports Ministry of India has asked the federation to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.
8) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who is male and also joined the protest, accused Singh of running the federation in a high-handed manner. "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved," he tweeted.
8) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who is male and also joined the protest, accused Singh of running the federation in a high-handed manner. "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved," he tweeted.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.