Top JeM commander killed in Kashmir encounter

NEW DELHI: Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Sajad Nawab Dar was killed by security forces in Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Wednesday.

The local police confirmed Dar's elimination, and added that an encounter between security personnel and militants is underway.

The encounter started early Wednesday.

Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of the J&K police personnel are engaged in a gun battle with as many as four militants who are holed up in the area.

“There was a tip off on the presence of militants and an encounter was launched in Sopore by security forces late last night (Tuesday). The terrorists opened fire and the encounter is underway," a senior security force official confirmed.