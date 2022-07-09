Mint Morning Digest: Insider trading rules for MFs, Musk pulls out of Twitter deal and more1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
Read top business and latest news updates from India and across the world for 9 July, 2022
Adani Group in race to acquire 5G spectrum
Adani Group is learnt to have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions to be held later this month, a move that may mark its entry into the telecom industry. Read more
Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading
The markets regulator plans to bring transactions in mutual fund units under insider trading regulations after the Franklin Templeton episode of 2020 highlighted the need for tighter scrutiny. Read more
Twitter vows legal fight after Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal
Twitter will sue Elon Musk to enforce the $44 billion deal to buy the company that the billionaire now wants to abandon, the chair of the social media giant's board said on Saturday. Read more
Gold price dips over ₹1000 this week. Is this correction a buying opportunity?
After witnessing a bumpy ride throughout the week gone by, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged 2.20 per cent weekly loss and ended at ₹50,810 mark on Friday. Read more
ITR filing: How to claim home loan tax benefit and HRA together
Many employees either claim income tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment. There are only a few who are aware that they can claim both these deductions together. If you are eligible to claim tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment simultaneously then you must do so as what's the harm in getting some tax benefits on your hard earned salary. Read more
