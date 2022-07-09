Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Insider trading rules for MFs, Musk pulls out of Twitter deal and more

Mint Morning Digest: Insider trading rules for MFs, Musk pulls out of Twitter deal and more

Sebi plans to bring transactions in mutual fund units under insider trading regulations after the Franklin Templeton episode of 2020 highlighted the need for tighter scrutiny.
1 min read . 07:59 AM ISTLivemint

Read top business and latest news updates from India and across the world for 9 July, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Group in race to acquire 5G spectrum

Adani Group in race to acquire 5G spectrum

Adani Group is learnt to have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions to be held later this month, a move that may mark its entry into the telecom industry. Read more

Adani Group is learnt to have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions to be held later this month, a move that may mark its entry into the telecom industry. Read more

Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading

Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading

The markets regulator plans to bring transactions in mutual fund units under insider trading regulations after the Franklin Templeton episode of 2020 highlighted the need for tighter scrutiny. Read more

The markets regulator plans to bring transactions in mutual fund units under insider trading regulations after the Franklin Templeton episode of 2020 highlighted the need for tighter scrutiny. Read more

Twitter vows legal fight after Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal

Twitter vows legal fight after Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal

Twitter will sue Elon Musk to enforce the $44 billion deal to buy the company that the billionaire now wants to abandon, the chair of the social media giant's board said on Saturday. Read more

Twitter will sue Elon Musk to enforce the $44 billion deal to buy the company that the billionaire now wants to abandon, the chair of the social media giant's board said on Saturday. Read more

Gold price dips over 1000 this week. Is this correction a buying opportunity?

Gold price dips over 1000 this week. Is this correction a buying opportunity?

After witnessing a bumpy ride throughout the week gone by, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged 2.20 per cent weekly loss and ended at 50,810 mark on Friday. Read more

After witnessing a bumpy ride throughout the week gone by, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged 2.20 per cent weekly loss and ended at 50,810 mark on Friday. Read more

ITR filing: How to claim home loan tax benefit and HRA together

ITR filing: How to claim home loan tax benefit and HRA together

Many employees either claim income tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment. There are only a few who are aware that they can claim both these deductions together. If you are eligible to claim tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment simultaneously then you must do so as what's the harm in getting some tax benefits on your hard earned salary. Read more

Many employees either claim income tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment. There are only a few who are aware that they can claim both these deductions together. If you are eligible to claim tax deduction on HRA or on home loan repayment simultaneously then you must do so as what's the harm in getting some tax benefits on your hard earned salary. Read more