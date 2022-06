Apple WWDC highlights 2022: MacBook Air, updated MacOS, M2 chip and more

On June 6, Apple Inc. released a software update for its iPhones, announced a buy now, pay later option, and presented a MacBook Air with its latest M2 chip. Apple unveiled a new automobile dashboard that would be available in new Ford and Jaguar models. Read more

Adani, Apollo explore bids for majority stake in Metropolis

Billionaire Gautam Adani and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, the country’s biggest operator of hospitals, are evaluating bids to pick up a majority stake in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, two people familiar with the development said. Read more

Centre asks states to junk diesel buses

The Central government has asked states to replace thousands of ageing diesel-run public buses with electric ones, but state transport units say their finances have run aground because passenger numbers are down after the pandemic.Read more

India’s wheat berths at Israeli port awaiting final destination

The 56,000-tonne Indian durum wheat consignment, turned back by Egypt and Turkey, is currently berthed at an Israeli port as it awaits news of a final destination, government officials said. Read more

Bata set to leverage franchise model to grow store numbers

Bata, India’s largest footwear retailer, said it will leverage the franchise model to grow in India’s smaller cities and large towns besides tapping its distribution arm to sell more footwear through multi-brand stores. Read more