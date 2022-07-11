Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt's plan for infra push, bad news for banks and more: Mint Morning Digest

Cube Highways operates a portfolio of 27 highways consisting of 8,400 lane km which will become part of the InvIT.
1 min read . 08:07 AM ISTLivemint

  • Read top business and latest news updates from India and across the world for 11 July, 2022

Mint Morning Digest

8k cr roads may be moved to InvITs over next 6 months

The government plans to monetize an additional 500km of completed highway projects worth 8,000 crore through the infrastructure investment trust, or InvIT, route over the next six months. Read more

Hardening yields to hurt income growth of banks

Reeling under treasury losses due to hardening bond yields, banks are expected to report weaker profit growth in the three months to June, analysts said. Read more

Asia shares open cautiously as investors brace for US inflation data, earnings season

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure. Read more

Hydrogen enters green power play

Round-the-clock power fuelled solely by renewable energy may be close at hand, with the Union government planning pilot projects to operate solar and wind power bundled with power from green hydrogen. Read more

Duty deferment scrapped for solar cos

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has revoked the concessions it had granted under the bonded warehouse scheme—which had allowed solar developers to defer payment of the steep import duties on solar cells and modules that took effect on 1 April—in the wake of blatant abuse of the scheme. Read more

Heavy rainfall in Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka; schools, colleges shut

As heavy rainfall lashes Telangana, the state's chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from today, July 11. Read more

