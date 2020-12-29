Top lenders to Srei form a panel to monitor loans

Bankers have formed a committee comprising general managers from five top lenders to Srei group in order to streamline decision-making and plan the future course of action related to the two non-bank financial companies of the group, said a person aware of the development, seeking anonymity.

The decision was taken at a meeting of bank chiefs on 19 December. The person cited above said lenders are yet to finalize the scope of the forensic audit and are in the process of picking an auditor.

According to Care Ratings, Srei Infrastructure’s long and short-term bank facilities stood at ₹11,117.71 crore and at ₹16,912.21 crore for Srei Equipment Finance.

“Srei’s loans would have slipped to the bad loan category had it not been for a 21 October order by the Kolkata National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that asked lenders to maintain status quo till further orders and prohibited coercive steps including changing the account status from standard," said the person cited above.

To be sure, loans turn bad only after payments are overdue by more than 90 days and are classified as standard prior to that, notwithstanding any other delay. The lead lenders to Srei are Axis Bank and UCO Bank.

“While we don’t know the source of your information, nevertheless, we would like to state that it is a fact that the NCLT has given an order on 21 October to consider a plan submitted by the company to banks and has also said that the account cannot be considered in default for events beyond the control of the company," a Srei spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Interestingly, lenders were unable to vote on the group’s proposal to consolidate its lending business into Srei Equipment Finance on 23 December after they were informed a day earlier that the chairperson for the meeting recused himself. Soumabho Ghose, an advocate, was appointed the chairperson by the Kolkata NCLT to preside over the meeting on 23 December. This was the second day of voting after lenders rejected Srei’s proposal on 16 December.

“I have recused myself as I was engaged in another matter that might have a bearing on the meeting," Ghose told Mint.

The person cited above said lenders reached the meeting venue in Kolkata accompanied by their legal counsel and decided to approach the NCLT for further orders. “Bankers met and have agreed to inform the NCLT that they were not able to vote on 23 December and that they are not in favour of the asset transfer plan," he added.

Bankers are concerned that their auditors will insist on setting aside more provisions for the Srei loans considering there is a lot of uncertainty on how the loans will be classified. Under RBI guidelines, banks have to provide 15% of the outstanding loans when it turns bad, as opposed to 0.4-1% for standard loans.

