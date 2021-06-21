Mudasir Pandit, one of the most wanted militants was among three terrorists killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Foreign terrorist identified as Asrar alias Abdullah, a resident of Pakistan, was active since 2018 in North Kashmir," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place in Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

The encounter had started late on Sunday night as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of at least three militants, including Pandit, in the area.

"Top LeT #terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in #killing of 03 policemen, 02 councillors & 02 civilians recently and other several #terror crimes got killed in Sopore #encounter," the IGP tweeted.

Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two BJP councillors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.

On the afternoon of March 29, Sopore Police had received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists attacked municipal councillors. Senior police and CAPF officers immediately reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and a police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries," the police said in a statement.

