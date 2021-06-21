"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and a police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries," the police said in a statement.