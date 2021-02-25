Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge

Pune: What is the reason behind the surge of daily Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, after a period of dip? As per a senior state health official, there is a combination of various factors that has led to a sudden spike.

News agency PTI quoted Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the Maharashtra government on reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in some districts of Vidarbha. He said there are three factors - the first one is the virus, its structure, mutations and capacity of transmission, the second factor is the person who harbours the virus and transmits it to others, and the third is the environment, weather, housing structure and pollution.

"So, an interplay of the three factors is responsible for the transmission and its ups and downs," he said.

The coronavirus is showing a concentrated spurt in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and the infection is slowly getting transmitted to other places like Pune and Mumbai. If not controlled, it can spread to other states in the country too.

Meanwhile, a total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district have tested coronavirus positive. Altogether 327 students from various districts in Vidarbha region reside at the hostel of the Bhavna Public School.

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months. The state has so far reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases, as per official figures.

A total of 16,738 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

