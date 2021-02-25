Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge

News agency PTI quoted Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the Maharashtra government on reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in some districts of Vidarbha. He said there are three factors - the first one is the virus, its structure, mutations and capacity of transmission, the second factor is the person who harbours the virus and transmits it to others, and the third is the environment, weather, housing structure and pollution.

