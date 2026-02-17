Top ministry officials asked to attend India AI Summit, identify ‘apps for department use’: Report

The cabinet secretariat reportedly directed all officers at and above the level of deputy secretary across ministries and departments to visit the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that began at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on Monday, February 16.

In an exclusive report published on Tuesday, News18 claimed the cabinet secretariat asked officials to attend the ongoing summit and follow this up by submitting brief notes on their experience and observations, which will then be compiled by the respective secretaries.

The memorandum reportedly stated that officers are required to observe artificial intelligence-based innovations, use cases showcased at the event, and identify applications (apps) relevant to their ministries, departments, and organisations.

Each officer must submit a brief note, not exceeding two pages, highlighting significant ideas and potential departmental use cases, the memorandum stated, as per News18.

The memorandum reportedly stated that secretaries of the ministries and departments will compile these submissions and forward a consolidated report to the cabinet secretariat by February 27, a week after the summit ends on February 20.

It stressed strict adherence to these instructions.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Commences at Bharat Mandapam The India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off on Monday this week at Bharat Mandapam, marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South.

The Summit will bring together the Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders.

They will deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for global cooperation and India’s vision for inclusive and responsible AI.

