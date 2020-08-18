Top movie studios could pave the way for premium pay-per-view services in India

NEW DELHI: India’s film industry may increasingly be inclined to take its offerings direct to video streaming sites even after the covid 19 crisis is over and allow pay-per-view screenings on various mainstream platforms. If Walt Disney’s recent call to stream its big Hollywood offering Mulan on its own streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for $29.99 pays off, media and trade experts say Indian studios could adopt a similar model to control the entire value chain where they would no longer have to share revenue with theatres.

As of now, top multiplex chains take away about 50% of a film’s overall box office. In the first week of a movie’s run, the share is divided equally between the distributor and exhibitor, while in the second week, there is 60:40 divide in favour of the exhibitor, which changes to 70:30 in the third week. With the covid-19 pandemic having cast much uncertainty over the future of the theatrical business in general, trade experts say things are bound to change.

“Mulan could be a sort of testing ground. If it clicks, I don’t think anyone can stop top studios from keeping 100% of the revenue with themselves (by showcasing films at premium prices online)," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Starting 4 September, Mulan will be available to stream in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a number of countries in Western Europe. While calling the epic adventure a one-off for now because of the unusual circumstances that forced its theatrical date to move several times, during its latest earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said “it is very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premier access offering to consumers…and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform, but the actual number of transactions on the Disney+ platform that we get on that PVoD (premium video-on-demand) offering."

Johar pointed out that in a way, Disney has already set the stage in India by streaming two of its co-productions Dil Bechara and Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar. The only difference is TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) or pay-per-view services haven’t taken off in India yet and these films were offered as part of Disney’s overall subscription packages. Unlike the US and UK, price-conscious Indian viewers new to digital payments have so far, preferred to pay for overall libraries of streaming platforms rather than individual offerings. However, given India’s limited screen count that prevents wide showcasing for many films and the fact that most integrated studios in India such as Disney, Sony, ZEE and Viacom18 are already operating their own streaming platforms, the possibilities going forward are many.

“It is a time of experimentation for everyone and all of us have to be open in these circumstances to explore other opportunities to supplement income if theatres don’t bounce back," Shariq Patel, CEO at Zee Studios said. The TVoD model is similar to paying for a movie ticket in a theatre, Patel added and while India has seen some of it in terms of premium offerings on television channels or renting movies on YouTube or iTunes, consumer preferences will dictate whether people will want to pay for entire libraries or individual pieces of content.

“There is no right or wrong and we can’t be hard-nosed about any model anymore," Patel said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via