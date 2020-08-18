Top movie studios could pave the way for premium pay-per-view services in India

Starting 4 September, Mulan will be available to stream in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a number of countries in Western Europe. While calling the epic adventure a one-off for now because of the unusual circumstances that forced its theatrical date to move several times, during its latest earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said “it is very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premier access offering to consumers…and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform, but the actual number of transactions on the Disney+ platform that we get on that PVoD (premium video-on-demand) offering."