From Sanjay Malhotra’s first remarks after assuming charge as RBI Governor, to Nifty 50 snapping losing run, to Bengaluru techie’s suicide, here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI to ensure policy stability, remain agile to meet challenges: Sanjay Malhotra’s first remarks after assuming charge New Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday, December 11, said the central bank will maintain continuity and stability in policy matters but emphasised the need to remain "alert and agile" in the wake of the current global economic and political environment. READ MORE

Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps three-day losing run; US inflation data eyed Stock market today: Thanks to gains in shares of select heavyweights, including Infosys and Bajaj Finance, Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 snapped its three-day losing run to end in the green with mild gains on Wednesday, December 11. While the Indian stock market ended in the green, it traded choppy today and slipped into negative territory more than once during the session. READ MORE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghan Taliban Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani, six others killed in a blast At least seven people died in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul including Taliban's acting minister for refugees, Khalil Rahman Haqqani. "We lost a very brave Mujahid," his nephew Anas Haqqani told Reuters, using the Taliban's term for its fighters, meaning a holy warrior. "We will never forget him and his sacrifice." READ MORE

88 incidents of attacks on minorities, primarily Hindus, after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, confirms Bangladesh The interim government of Bangladesh on Tuesday, December 10, acknowledged that there have been 88 incidents of communal violence against the minorities, primarily Hindus, after the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former premier fled Dhaka for India as protesters advanced towards her residence amid weeks-long uprising in August 2024. READ MORE

India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebels seize power, Bashar al-Assad flees The Indian government on Wednesday, December 11, evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, two days after Bashar al-Assad-led government collapsed as rebels made significant advances in Damascus. The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. READ MORE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana Ranaut’s big comment on Bengaluru techie’s suicide: ‘Men are at fault in 99% marriage cases’ Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that the video of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, is heartbreaking. However, she blamed men for most marriage-related cases. READ MORE

Who is family judge Rita Kaushik, mentioned in Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide note? What are the allegations? The 24-page suicide note of noted AI engineer Atul Subhash has raised serious questions about the Indian judicial system. Along with the long note, Subhash had recorded an hour-long video making serious allegations against his wife and in-laws and Family Court Judge Rita Kaushik. READ MORE

‘Memorable day, overwhelmed’: Here’s what Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia say after meeting PM Modi | Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Wednesday shared a video of interaction with members of Raj Kapoor's family who met him on Tuesday to invite him to the legendary actor-filmmaker's Film Festival. The festival will commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. READ MORE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}