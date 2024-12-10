SEBI will roll out optional T+0 settlement for top 500 stocks from January 31, 2025. Jungle Camps India IPO is now open, targeting ₹ 29.42 crore. Additionally, Lalu Yadav has backed Mamata Banerjee to lead the opposition INDIA bloc amid ongoing political dynamics.

SEBI rolls out optional T+0 settlement for top 500 stocks; permits brokers to charge different rates Indian stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), announced that the optional T+0 settlement will now be available to the top 500 stocks, according to an official circular released on Tuesday, December 10.

According to the circular, this announcement will be applicable from January 31, 2025.

“Optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market capitalization as on December 31, 2024," said SEBI.

The regulator also said that the option will be first rolled out for the bottom 100 companies of the total 500 list and the entire availability will be rolled out in intervals of 100.

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended flat on Tuesday, December 10, as gains in shares of select heavyweights, such as Infosys, ICICI Bank and SBI, were offset by losses in those of Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The Sensex closed just 2 points up at 81,510.05, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,610.05, down 9 points.

Mid and smallcap segments of the market outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.30 per cent and the Smallcap index climbed 0.33.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jungle Camps India Limited has opened today, and the SME IPO will remain open until 12th December 2024. The hospitality company aims to raise ₹29.42 crore, a fresh issue. The company has fixed Jungle Camps India IPO price band at ₹68 to ₹72 per equity share. The company shares are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Jungle Camps India shares are available at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market today. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform. On day one of bidding, Jungle Camps India's IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has received a strong response from investors.

Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA bloc? Lalu Prasad Yadav extends support to TMC chief– ’Congress’ objection means nothing’ RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday extended support to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to take a leadership role in the opposition INDIA bloc.

“Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA bloc)," Yadav told news agency ANI on December 10.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced five new guarantees for autorickshaw drivers, including up to ₹10 lakh insurance cover, ₹1 lakh for daughters' weddings and support for children's education.

The current term of the Delhi assembly ends on February 23, 2025.

Check here the ‘5 latest guarantees for auto drivers’

All autorickshaw drivers to get an insurance cover of up to ₹ 10 lakh.

10 lakh. Financial assistance of ₹ 1 lakh is to be given for the weddings of auto drivers' daughters.

1 lakh is to be given for the weddings of auto drivers' daughters. ₹ 2,500 biannually for autorickshaw drivers' uniforms.

2,500 biannually for autorickshaw drivers' uniforms. ⁠Kejriwal said the government would also look into coaching classes for auto drivers’ kids.

He also announced the relaunch of the 'Pucho App. Lalu Yadav makes sexist remark at Nitish Kumar over his women's rally: 'To letch at women' RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Tuesday made a sexist comment about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samwad Yatra, stating that they are going to "letch at women."

As reported by ANI, Lalu Yadav was reacting to Nitish Kumar's plans to launch the Mahila Samwad Yatra, a state initiative designed to engage with women directly. He told ANI, “Nain sekne ja rahe hain…"

TIME Person of the Year 2024: THIS is the reason why Kate Middleton is on the shortlist From a health scare earlier this year to the annual royal Christmas carol event now, Kate Middleton has headlined international news throughout the year.

The Princess of Wales kept everyone talking about her this year, whether for her role in the royal family extending an olive branch to Prince Harry or the buzz about her divorce from Prince William.

These international headlines have landed her on the shortlist of TIME's 2024 Person of the Year award. She was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013 and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.