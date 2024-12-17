On December 17, Union Law Minister tabled bills for 'one nation, one election'. The stock market saw significant losses, with Sensex dropping over 1,000 points. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality worsened and Congress leaders protested outside Parliament regarding minority rights in Bangladesh.

Top news, 17 Dec: From 'One Nation One Election' Bill to stock market crash to Delhi AQI dropping to severe plus category, here are today's top stories.

Power shift to EC? Opposition slams One Nation One Election Bill – is there merit to the claim? Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the two bills, paving way for 'one nation, one election' or simultaneous elections, in the Lok Sabha today, December 17.

The two bills approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday include The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Amid opposition by opposition, the bills have been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further discussions.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes to amend three articles of the Constitution and insert a new one, Article 82A. One of the concerns raised by the opposition is that the bill gives excessive powers to Election Commission of India (ECI).

Stock market crash: Sensex ends over 1000 points lower, Nifty 50 down 1.4% Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty50 witnessed heavy selling pressure in trade on Tuesday, December 17, extending losses to the second straight session.

Sensex ended 1064.12 points lower at 80,684.45. Meanwhile, Nifty lost 348 points to settle at 24,320.30.

Meanwhile, in intra-day deals, BSE Sensex shed as much as 1,136 points or 1.4 per cent, to hit an day's low of 80,612.20 while its NSE counterpart Nifty50 lost 365 points or 1.5 per cent to the day's low of 24,303.45.

The benchmarks were dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's December 18 meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi, women MPs sport 'Bangladesh' bags amid Palestine bag row Amid the ongoing controversy over Priyanka Gandhi carrying pro-Palestine bags to Parliament, the Congress MP, along with other party leaders, carried another tote bag on Tuesday with 'Bangladesh' messages on it.

The opposition leaders protested outside Parliament on Tuesday with jute bags printed with the message ‘Stand with Minorities of Bangladesh’. In the video, shared by news agency, Asian News International, Congress leaders can be seen carrying placards and tote bags displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh

Delhi: AQI hits ’severe plus’ category in some areas The Delhi Airport issued has an advisory as air quality deteriorated further in the national capital on Tuesday. The update came less than a day after the Central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR imposed Stage IV curbs under a revamped pollution control plan.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," an official update urged.

According to an update from the India Meteorological Department, moderate fog conditions (visibility between 200m and 500m) are likely to persist in Delhi over the next two days due to the expected prevalence of calm or easterly surface winds

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India avoid follow-on at Gabba against Australia Ravindra Jadeja's 77 off 123 balls and a gritty partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid the follow-on against Australia on a rain-hit Day 4 in the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. At the time of writing, India were at 252/9 when stumps were drawn a bit early due to bad light.

The visitors still trail by 193 runs in reply to Australia's first innings total of 445. With KL Rahul departing after a valiant 84, the onus lied with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy to get India to 246 - the cut-off mark to avoid follow on.