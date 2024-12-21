Top news, 21 Dec: From GST Council Meet to PM's Kuwait visit to arrest warrents against Robin Uthappa, here are today's top stories.

GST Council Meet: Nirmala Sitharaman defers decision on insurance tax The 55th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, introduced several updates to the taxation framework while deferring discussions on GST restructuring for insurance products.

PM Modi in Kuwait Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Kuwait with a rousing welcome, as members of the Indian diaspora received him with greetings and cultural performances on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel in Kuwait City. He also watched a cultural performance by artists.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

"This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him (Mangal Sain Handa). We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi," said the son of the ex-IFS officer, Dilip Handa.

His son, Pradeep Handa recalled that PM Modi had sent a letter of congratulations to the ex-IFS officer on his 100th birthday.

Arrest warrant issued against ex-Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over ₹ 24 lakh EPFO dues EPF fraud: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with alleged fraud involving Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, as he failed to pay ₹24 lakh in dues.

The warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer in KR Puram, Bengaluru. According to the order, the warrant will be void if Uthappa settles the dues.

Reddy's order states that ₹23.36 lakh is to be recovered from Uthappa, who is identified as the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The official directed the jurisdictional Pulakeshinagar police to return the warrant by December 27.

“The warrant which was executed on December 4 has been returned after Mr. Uthappa was found not to be at the Pulakeshinagar residence,” officials said.

Trouble for Kejriwal? Delhi LG approves ED to prosecute AAP chief in excise case, Sanjay Singh calls it ‘baseless’ Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena reportedly granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The move came ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, when Kejriwal's party will fight to retain power in the Union Territory.

The Enforcement Directorate had on December 5 sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported.

6 dead as container crushes car and two-wheeler on Bengaluru national highway Bengaluru road accident: A tragic road accident was reported in the IT hub of India on Saturday, a container truck overturned, crushing a car and two-wheeler on Bengaluru national highway at Nelamangala. According to police, six people died in the incident, including two children who were travelling in an SUV, that took place near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, reported PTI.