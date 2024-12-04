Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister for a third term on December 5, alongside deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Sukhbir Singh Badal being shot at Golden Temple to BJP's decision to Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM to RBC MPC meet, here are today's top stories.

Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's next chief minister. This will be Fadnavis' third term as Maharashtra CM.

Fadnavis will take oath, along with two deputy chief ministers – Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar – at Azad Maidan in Mumbai December 5. Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar are expected to meet Governor of Maharashtra and stake claim for government formation at 3.30 pm today.

Fadnavis' name was finalised at the BJP core committee meeting held in Mumbai today. He was also unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative party. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani – the BJP's central observers for the legislature party meeting – attended the meeting in Mumbai today.

Sukhbir Badal attacked at Golden Temple In a massive security breach at Golden Temple, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sevadar' on Wednesday. Sukhbir Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair when the attack happened, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall; a video of which has now surfaced.

As reported by PTI, the man, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple. The video shows a man approaching the area where Sukhbir Singh Badal was seated. He pulls out a pistol and shoots at Sukhbir Badal before being overpowered by the SAD leaders and other security persons.

ADCP Harpal Singh asserted, “Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

Naresh Balyan gets bail Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an extortion case.

Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 30, 2024, in relation to an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between the MLA and a gangster.

On Tuesday, the court extended the police custody by one day and sought the police's response to a bail application filed by Balyan. It issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file its response by Wednesday when Balyan will be produced before the court.

RBI Policy: MPC meeting begins today Against the backdrop of sticky inflation and slowing growth, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun its three-day meeting on Wednesday, December 4, to decide on interest rates and its policy stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's policy decision on Friday, December 6.

In its last policy meeting in October, the MPC kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the tenth straight meeting. However, the MPC changed the policy stance to 'neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation'.

Coming at a 14-month high, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for October stood at 6.21 per cent, exceeding the RBI's tolerance band of 4-6 per cent. The CPI data for November is set to be released on December 12.

Nifty 50, Sensex fail to hold gains Indian markets struggled to sustain recent gains in today’s session as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement.

Heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and ITC weighed on the indices with notable declines. However, the banking sector outperformed, driven by expectations of a potential CRR cut by the RBI. This optimism comes amid tight liquidity conditions in the banking system and concerns over economic growth, as GDP expansion slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September 2024 period.