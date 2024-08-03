Top News on August 3: SBI board approves fundraising, Manu Bhaker misses 3rd medal, Sachin Waze allegations, more

From State Bank of India (SBI) board approving fundraising to shooter Manu Bhaker missing medal hat-trick at Paris Olympics, here are today's top stories.
State Bank of India (SBI) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, August 3, where the leading state-owned lender's board approved fundraising of up to ₹25,000 crore via tier-1 and tier-2 bonds in the current fiscal (FY25). The public-sector bank (PSB) also said that the current fundraising action is ‘’subject to the approval of the Government of India, wherever required.'' READ MORE
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Group-owned Ambuja Cements announced on Saturday, August 3, that it will invest ₹1,600 crore in its first project in Bihar, marking the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player. As part of the project, Ambuja Cement will set up a cement grinding unit with a total capacity of six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Warisaliganj, Bihar. READ MORE
Manu Bhaker has already created history with two bronze medals at Paris Olympics 2024, however, she narrowly missed the medal hat-trick in the women's 25 m pistol. Bhaker missed out on a third medal as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting. READ MORE
The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders on Saturday rejected the allegations levelled by dismissed cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised suspicion over the timing of his remark while targeting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. READ MORE
Over 200 people are still reported missing as rescue operations in landslide-hit Kerala's Wayanad areas entered fifth day on Saturday. Around 308 people have been reported death in the incident. Whereas, eighty-one people are under treatment in various hospitals. READ MORE
While some are awaiting their income tax refund others – who have yet not filed their ITR – may be unaware that there is a provision to file an updated income tax return (ITR-U). READ MORE
At least 50 people are feared dead after cloudbursts in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The rescue operation is underway to search people who have gone missing after the incident. READ MORE
