Top News on August 3: SBI board approves fundraising, Manu Bhaker misses 3rd medal, Sachin Waze allegations, more

  From State Bank of India (SBI) board approving fundraising to shooter Manu Bhaker missing medal hat-trick at Paris Olympics, here are today's top stories.

Updated3 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.(PTI)

From State Bank of India (SBI) board approving fundraising to shooter Manu Bhaker missing medal hat-trick at Paris Olympics, here are today's top stories.

SBI Q1 Results: Board approves fundraising of up to 25,000 crore via tier-1,2 bonds in FY25

State Bank of India (SBI) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, August 3, where the leading state-owned lender's board approved fundraising of up to 25,000 crore via tier-1 and tier-2 bonds in the current fiscal (FY25). The public-sector bank (PSB) also said that the current fundraising action is ‘’subject to the approval of the Government of India, wherever required.'' READ MORE

Adani-backed Ambuja Cement declares Bihar infra project with net investment worth 1,600 crore: Here’s what it entails

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Group-owned Ambuja Cements announced on Saturday, August 3, that it will invest 1,600 crore in its first project in Bihar, marking the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player. As part of the project, Ambuja Cement will set up a cement grinding unit with a total capacity of six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Warisaliganj, Bihar. READ MORE

’I tried my best but I need to...’: Emotional Manu Bhaker after missing medal hat-trick at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker has already created history with two bronze medals at Paris Olympics 2024, however, she narrowly missed the medal hat-trick in the women's 25 m pistol. Bhaker missed out on a third medal as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting.  READ MORE

‘Devendra Fadnavis must have planned…’: NCP SP’s Rohit Pawar and Jayant Patil react to Sachin Waze’s allegation

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders on Saturday rejected the allegations levelled by dismissed cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised suspicion over the timing of his remark while targeting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. READ MORE

Wayanad landslides: Rescue teams race against time as over 200 still remain missing; Karnataka to construct 100 houses

Over 200 people are still reported missing as rescue operations in landslide-hit Kerala's Wayanad areas entered fifth day on Saturday. Around 308 people have been reported death in the incident. Whereas, eighty-one people are under treatment in various hospitals. READ MORE

Income Tax: Want to update your ITR? You can file an updated tax return; Here’s all you need to know

While some are awaiting their income tax refund others – who have yet not filed their ITR – may be unaware that there is a provision to file an updated income tax return (ITR-U). READ MORE

50 feared dead in cloudburst-affected Himachal areas, Baladi village cut-off from Kullu

At least 50 people are feared dead after cloudbursts in various parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The rescue operation is underway to search people who have gone missing after the incident. READ MORE

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
