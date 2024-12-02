From Sensex, Nifty rebounding to Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter to breach at the Bangladesh Mission to Modi and NDA MPs watching The Sabarmati Report, here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 stage smart rebound, jump 0.6%; cement & realty stocks lead gainers

Indian Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market saw a significant recovery from its lows on Monday, December 2. Both benchmark indices ended the session with positive gains, marking the second consecutive day of rally. Investors appeared to have digested the weak Q2FY25 GDP data, which hit a seven-quarter low. The recovery was primarily driven by gains in heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel, which collectively supported the market's upward movement.

Suspense to end! Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4, a day before oath-taking ceremony Maharashtra government formation: The suspense over who will become Maharashtra's next chief minister will end in the next 48 hours as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect its legislature party leader. The name of the CM candidate will be announced on December 4, on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

Farmers Protest: Traffic resumes on Noida expressway as agitators leave site Protesting farmers broke through barricades on Monday afternoon as they launched a Delhi Chalo march to press for various demands. Security forces have implemented a 3-tier security plan and deployed around 5000 police personnel and 1,000 PSC workers in various locations for checking.

PM Modi invites Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025, dates yet to be finalised Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dates for the trip are expected to be set in early 2025, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing, as reported by the Russian Embassy.

Joe Biden pardons Hunter - Know 5 key facts about US President son and charges against him Joe Biden Pardons Hunter: US President Joe Biden said on December 1 that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter was facing sentencing for two criminal cases on gun crime and tax convictions. The full and unconditional pardon comes after Biden previously said that he would not interfere with the Justice Department's prosecution in his son's cases. However, in a statement on Sunday, the President said his son had been 'singled out' and called his cases 'a miscarriage of justice.'

Vikrant Massey watches The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi, calls it highest point of his career Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report on Monday evening with members of his Cabinet as well as the film cast. The film is based on the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach near Godhra station in 2002. PM Modi had previously showered praise on the film via social media — contending that a 'fake narrative' could only persist for a limited period of time.

RBI lifts loan disbursal curbs on Sachin Bansal-led Navi Finserv The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the ban imposed on Sachin Bansal-led non-banking financial company (NBFC) Navi Finserv Limited on Monday, December 2, according to the official release from the banking regulator. "The Reserve Bank has decided to lift the afore-mentioned restrictions placed on Navi Finserv Limited, with immediate effect," said RBI in a press release.

FPI selling spree slowed in November; will inflows pick up in the coming months? Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak for the second consecutive month in November, but the pace of selling slowed compared to October. According to NSDL data, FPIs withdrew ₹39,315 crore from Indian stocks via exchanges in November.