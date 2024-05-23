Top News: IndiGo net profit doubles; Dombivli boiler blast; Cyclone Remal warning for Bengal; more
Top News of the Day: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, more than doubled its net profit to ₹1,894.8 crore in the quarter ended March. In another news, severe heatwave conditions continued to grip parts of North India, while some states in the southern regions grappled with heavy rainfall. A cyclone alert has also been issued. Besides, a boiler blast in Dombivli near Mumbai killed seven people.