From extension in GST return filing and payment deadline to 90-hour work week debate to PM Modi's podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath to Los Angeles wildfires, here are today's top stories.

GST return filing and payment deadline extended by two days after technical snag hits GSTN system The government on Friday extended the deadline for filing monthly GST sales return form GSTR-1 and GST payment by 2 days after taxpayers reported technical glitches in the GSTN system. As per a notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the last date for filing GSTR-1 for December is January 13, while that for taxpayers opting for quarterly payment under the QRMP scheme for the October-December period will be January 15. READ MORE

India’s industrial production expands to six-month high of 5.2% YoY in November India's industrial output surged to a six-month high of 5.2% annually in November, driven by strong gains in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing output rose 5.8% in November, while electricity generation and mining activity grew by 4.4% and 1.9%, respectively, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. READ MORE

90-hour work week debate: For and against, from Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka to Rajiv Bajaj, experts pick sides 90-hour work week debate: After Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked an online debate this week after advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays, D-Street analysts and industry experts have picked sides for or against the notion. From Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka to Rajiv Bajaj, among others, the work-life balance debate has stormed through social media across diverse sectors and domains. READ MORE

Jio Financial Services sets board meeting date to declare Q3FY25 results. Details here Jio Financial Services has set the date for its board meeting to consider the results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). The company’s board will meet next on Friday, January 17 to declare its Q3 FY25 earnings. READ MORE

Rajiv Bajaj counters L&T Chairman’s controversial ‘90-hour work week’ remark, says ‘let it start from the top’

Amid ongoing controversy over L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week remark, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto said that what matters is quality of work, not hours. READ MORE

Karnataka to increase beer prices again? The prices of beer in Karnataka are likely to increase as the state government issues a final notification regarding the price hike. The mainstream and premium segments of the beers are estimated to see an increase of 10 to 20 per cent in the cost, making it the third increase in a span of one year. READ MORE

PM Modi talks about anxiety in podcast debut, cites Gujarat election, Godhra incident, Chandrayaan 2 mission Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on several topics in a debut podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, including anxiety and noted that he often had to keep his emotions away, considering the position he was holding, and cited a few examples. Modi made the comment when Nikhil Kamath asked the Prime Minister how he dealt with the issue, and highlighted that even many kids are saying that they get anxiety. READ MORE

Ravichandran Ashwin sparks fresh language row: ‘Hindi is not national language but…’; netizen asks, ‘joining politics?’ Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a fresh language row after he said that ‘Hindi is not the national language of India’ but rather the ‘official language’. Addressing students at a private college, the former Indian cricketer asked the students if anyone wanted to ask any questions in Hindi in case they were not fluent in English or Tamil. READ MORE