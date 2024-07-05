From Sensex, Nifty 50 ending flat to Central government filing affidavit in Supreme Court on NEET-UG 2024 examination; here are top stories from July 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat dragged by HDFC Bank; mid, smallcaps outperform Stock market today: Heavy losses in HDFC Bank shares dragged down Indian stock benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, even as those of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, SBI and Larsen & Tounro underpinned them amid largely positive global cues on Friday, July 5. READ MORE

Keir Starmer takes charge as UK PM, says ’work of change begins immediately’, lauds Rishi Sunak for ’extra effort’ Keir Starmer took over as the Prime Minister of UK on Friday and vowed to ‘deliver change’ in the coming years. The Labour party chief also lauded his predecessor Rishi Sunak's 'extra effort' behind being the country's first British Asian leader. READ MORE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024: What does the Indian stock market expect from the coalition government Budget? Here’s what experts say The Indian stock market is at record highs, foraying into unchartered territory, underpinned by solid economic growth, easing inflation, and expectations of a well-balanced Union Budget aimed at fiscal consolidation while boosting manufacturing, infrastructure, and rural sectors. READ MORE

In affidavit to SC, Centre says no large-scale irregularities in NEET-UG, counters calls for re-examination The Narendra Modi-led government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court amid the escalating NEET row. The Centre said there there was no need to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 in the absence of any evidence of large scale irregularities in the examination. It also contended that a fresh exam would adversely affect the lives of lakhs of genuine candidates. READ MORE

Lalu Prasad makes big claim, says Narendra Modi govt in Delhi can fall by August, ’elections can happen anytime’ Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre could fall by August. "I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak, and it can fall by August," said RJD chief. READ MORE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch: PM Modi’s interaction with T20 World Cup winning Team India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his interaction and memorable conversation with T20 World Cup winning team India in which the players discussed the journey and expressed their thoughts. “You filled the country with Utsav. I congratulate you all. You have shown team spirit and talent. You showed patience filled with confidence," PM Modi told the Indian Team while interacting with them. READ MORE

Bihar Bridge Collapse: After ’conspiracy’ remark, Jitan Ram Manjhi ’blames’ monsoon; 16 engineers suspended Bihar Bridge Collapse: Days after alleging a conspiracy behind the recent bridge collapses in Bihar, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has now blamed the monsoon for back-to-back incidents in the state. Manjhi also defended the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. READ MORE

