At Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

In today's top news, India clinched its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024 after Indian shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history with bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol event in Paris; UltraTech decided to pay ₹3,954 crore at ₹390/share to buy 32.72 percent stake in India Cements from the promoters and their associates; and Indian entrepreneur and Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hard work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are Top 5 news of the Day, July 28, 2024: 1. India's historic win at Paris Olympics Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won India's first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, July 28, 2024. She finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The moment was seen as a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and other top political leaders of the country congratulated Manu Bhaker on her achievement.

2. UltraTech Cement board approves 32.72% acquisition of India Cements In a meeting on Sunday, the Board of Directors of UltraTech Cement approved the purchase of 32.72 percent equity stake of the promoters and their associates in India Cements, the company informed the exchanges. As per the release, UltraTech will pay ₹3,954 crore at ₹390/share to buy 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from the promoters and their associates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath lauds PM Modi Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath said there is a lot to learn from PM Modi. In a candid episode of "People by WTF,", Kamath lauded PM Modi's hard work and work ethic.

“There is so much to learn from him and I feel like a privilege to have had seen him at such close quarters," said Nikhil Kamath, Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Zerodha brokerage firm in a podcast interaction with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. “I think his energy at his age, is a lot to learn, for everybody," said Kamath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Income Tax department’s big warning The Income Tax Department asked all citizen filing income tax returns not to make bogus claims for expenses, under-report their income or exaggerate deductions, this is a punishable offence causing delays in the issuance of refunds, reported PTI on Sunday, July 28.

The income tax return (ITR) filing session for the assessment year 2024-25 will end on July 31, this applies to all taxpaying citizens in the country whose accounts are not supposed to be audited, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Nitin Gadkari announces new GNSS-based toll collection method Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the implementation of a global navigation satellite system (GNSS)--based toll collection system at select national highways, terminating the existing traditional toll collection methods.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said a pilot study on the GNSS-based user fee collection system has been conducted on the Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. UPSC aspirants' death in Delhi Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area flooded following a heavy rainfall on Saturday. The incident took place at Rau's IAS Study Circle in the area.

A large number of students protested over the deaths, raising safety concerns at various coaching centres in Delhi. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the owners were using the building's basement "illegally". It was also alleged that the coaching centre flouted several norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged corruption in de-silting operations. He said that despite providing evidence and lodging complaints about corruption in de-silting operations, no action has been taken against the implicated officers by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!