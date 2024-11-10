Top News Nov 10: Bitcoin surges to record high, Amit Shah releases manifesto for Maharashtra polls, more

Bitcoin jumped to a record high of nearly $80,000 due to US President-elect Donald Trump’s support of digital assets. In another news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024' on Sunday.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Signage for Bitcoin cryptocurrency on a cryptocurrency ATM, operated by Coinunit.io, in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
Signage for Bitcoin cryptocurrency on a cryptocurrency ATM, operated by Coinunit.io, in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Bloomberg)

In today's news wrap, we have Bitcoin surging to record high of nearly $80,000; Moody's predicting that India stands to gain from the President-elect Donald Trump's administration, Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India and more.

India to gain from Donald Trump’s presidency

India stands to gain significantly from the shift of power if President-elect Donald Trump makes the White House comeback after his historic win in the US presidential elections, according to a report by the global ratings agency Moody's cited by the news portal Hindustan Times on Sunday, November 10. Tap here to read more

Also Read | 2024 US Election Results: Donald Trump clinches victory in Arizona

Bitcoin surges to record high

Bitcoin surged to a record high of nearly $80,000 due to US President-elect Donald Trump’s support of digital assets and the possibility of pro-crypto lawmakers in Congress. The cryptocurrency soared 4.3 per cent to $79,771 on Sunday and reached nearly $79,000 at 2:05 pm in Singapore, according to a Bloomberg report. Smaller tokens such as Cardano and Dogecoin also climbed. Tap here to read more

Swiggy IPO GMP status ahead of listing

The much-awaited Swiggy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is poised to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 13. The food delivery and quick commerce company is expected to finalise its share allotment on Monday, November 11. Investors who placed bids for the Swiggy IPO can check the share allotment status online on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. Tap here to read more

Also Read | IPOs this week: One mainboard IPO, two SME IPOs and four listings

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday — with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025. Tap here to read more

Also Read | CJI Chandrachud on post-retirement plan: ‘I should be true to the office I held’

ICC cancels 2025 Champions Trophy event in Lahore?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly decided to cancel an event related to the 2025 Champions Trophy, mainly due to the hiccups in scheduling, especially for India games. The event was supposed to be announced on November 11 in Lahore.

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," an official close to the developments told Cricbuzz. Tap here to read more

Maharashtra polls 2024: Amit Shah releases BJP poll manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024' on Sunday. According to the manifesto, the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from 1,500 per month to 2,100.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, also promised to create 25 lakh job opportunities and assured 10 lakh students will get a stipend of 10,000 every month. The party said it will enact an anti conversion law with stringent provisions in Maharashtra, and also assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families. Tap here to read more

Also Read | ’Amit Shah doesn’t know we are one nation’: Congress’ TS Deo

Himachal govt bans sharing photos of CM

The Himachal Pradesh government banned the sharing of photos featuring Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu without prior approval. The development came even as the the CID remained hot on the train of some missing samosas and the BJP slammed the Congress-led administration for its ‘skewed’ priorities. Tap here to read more

Also Read | Samosa scandal: How a snack sparked a full-on CID probe in Himachal

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News Nov 10: Bitcoin surges to record high, Amit Shah releases manifesto for Maharashtra polls, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.