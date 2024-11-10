Top News Nov 10: Bitcoin surges to record high, Amit Shah releases manifesto for Maharashtra polls, more

In today's news wrap, we have Bitcoin surging to record high of nearly $80,000; Moody's predicting that India stands to gain from the President-elect Donald Trump's administration, Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India and more.

India to gain from Donald Trump’s presidency India stands to gain significantly from the shift of power if President-elect Donald Trump makes the White House comeback after his historic win in the US presidential elections, according to a report by the global ratings agency Moody's cited by the news portal Hindustan Times on Sunday, November 10. Tap here to read more

Also Read | 2024 US Election Results: Donald Trump clinches victory in Arizona

Bitcoin surges to record high Bitcoin surged to a record high of nearly $80,000 due to US President-elect Donald Trump’s support of digital assets and the possibility of pro-crypto lawmakers in Congress. The cryptocurrency soared 4.3 per cent to $79,771 on Sunday and reached nearly $79,000 at 2:05 pm in Singapore, according to a Bloomberg report. Smaller tokens such as Cardano and Dogecoin also climbed. Tap here to read more

Swiggy IPO GMP status ahead of listing The much-awaited Swiggy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is poised to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 13. The food delivery and quick commerce company is expected to finalise its share allotment on Monday, November 11. Investors who placed bids for the Swiggy IPO can check the share allotment status online on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. Tap here to read more

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday — with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025. Tap here to read more

ICC cancels 2025 Champions Trophy event in Lahore? The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly decided to cancel an event related to the 2025 Champions Trophy, mainly due to the hiccups in scheduling, especially for India games. The event was supposed to be announced on November 11 in Lahore.

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," an official close to the developments told Cricbuzz. Tap here to read more

Maharashtra polls 2024: Amit Shah releases BJP poll manifesto Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024' on Sunday. According to the manifesto, the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from ₹1,500 per month to ₹2,100.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, also promised to create 25 lakh job opportunities and assured 10 lakh students will get a stipend of ₹10,000 every month. The party said it will enact an anti conversion law with stringent provisions in Maharashtra, and also assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families. Tap here to read more