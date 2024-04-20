Top news of April 20: Elon Musk's planned visit to India and the intense politics around it amid Lok Sabha elections 2024, the optimistic quarterly results for HDFC Bank and US sanctions on Pakistan's missile program were some of the top news that grabbed headlines on Saturday. At a time when India is in the midst of Lok Sabha election and extreme tensions are going on in one part of the world, no one can afford to miss the the major headlines of the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top news of April 20: 5 points 1. HDFC Bank Q4 Results: India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank released its January-March quarter results on Saturday and posted a 37% increase in its standalone net profit. HDFC Bank merged with its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in July, which means its results are not comparable on a year-over-year basis. Read More

2. Elon Musk's India visit: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's planned visit to India was postponed on Saturday due to “very heavy Tesla obligations." Elon Musk was scheduled to meet PM Modi on April 22 in New Delhi. Musk and PM Modi last met in New York in June and Tesla has continued for months lobbying India to lower import taxes on electric vehicles while it weighed up a factory in the country. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. India's T20 World Cup squad announcement: Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to meet captain Rohit Sharma on April 27 to finalise the names of 15-member World Cup squad. India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection is set to pose some very difficult questions for the selection panel. Read More

4. Iran-Israel tensions: A day after Israel attacked Iran's Isfahan city in a retaliatory move for the April 13 strike on its territory, at least one person was reported to be killed while 8 were injured in a airstrike on Iraqi military base. As per AFP, the blast hit the Kalsu military base in Babylon province south of Baghdad. Read More

5. US sanctions Pakistan's ballistic missile program: In a major setback for Pakistan, the United States imposed sanctions on three China-based companies and one from Belarus for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

