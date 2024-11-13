Top News of Nov 13: Market plunge; Vodafone Idea Q2; Delhi’s ’severe’ AQI; SC setback to Ajit Pawar, more

  • From Indian markets declining for the 5th straight session on Wednesday to Vodafone Idea Q2 Results to Virat Kohli not in the top 20 of the ICC's Test rankings, here are the day’s most noteworthy and significant developments that have happened today in India.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 07:52 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli looks at his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 1, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)
India’s Virat Kohli looks at his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 1, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)(AFP)

From Indian markets declining for the 5th straight session on Wednesday to Vodafone Idea Q2 Results to Delhi's AQI plunging to the 'severe' category to Virat Kohli not in the top 20 of the ICC's Test rankings, here are the day’s most noteworthy and significant developments that have happened today in India.

Here are top news of November 13:

Stock market crash:

On 13 November, Indian markets declined for the 5th straight session on the back of weak global trends, a rise in the dollar index, a weakening rupee and continuous foreign investor selling. The Sensex fell 1,015.53 points or 1.3 per cent to the day's low of 77,659.65 while the broader Nifty lost 338 points or 1.4 per cent to its intra-day low of 23,545.50.

Sensex settled 984.23 points lower at 77,690.95 while the broader Nifty ended 324.4 points lower at 23,559.05.

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results

Vodafone Idea Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 13. The company's net loss narrows 17.8% to 7,175.9 crore, revenues were up 1.8% YoY.

RBI retains SBI, HDFC, ICICI as India’s D-SIBs:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank remain designated as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs).

According to RBI, these banks – also known as "too-big-to-fail" institutions, must adhere to specific capital requirements that aim to safeguard the financial system, according to a Reuters report.

States should list financially viable power utilities: Centre

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said that states should consider listing their power utilities including generation, transmission and distribution companies which are financially viable, in a bid to raise funds and increase operational efficiency.

Addressing the media after a conference of state power ministers, Lal said that there would be a requirement of 42 trillion of investments into the power sector by 2030 for which fundraising avenues need be looked into.

SC setback to Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court has directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to refrain from using the images, videos, or photos of Sharad Pawar in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. This follows ongoing disputes between the two factions.

During proceedings, Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the Ajit Pawar faction must fight the election on its own merits.

ITR filing

The deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) by corporates and individuals requiring audit for the financial year 2024-25 is November 15, 2024.

The deadline was set for October 31, 2024, initially, but was extended to November 15. Any further extension to this deadline is unlikely.

This income tax return submission is closely linked to submitting the tax audit report, which has details that must be referenced in the ITR. The tax audit report must be submitted before filing the ITR.

Delhi AQI

On Wednesday evening, Delhi's air quality plunged to "severe" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Residents complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough.

As per SAFAR, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 429 around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The AQI was "severe" in several areas including near awaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) stadium, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Dilshad Garden, IGI airport, Burari crossing and Dwarka Sector 8.

ICC Rankings

India's Virat Kohli is not in the top 20 of the ICC's Test rankings and has slipped 8 places to 22nd position in the International Cricket Council list released on Wednesday.

This is the first time in a decade that the Indian batting legend Virat Kohli is not in ICC's Test ranking. The following ouster of Kohli is for the first time since December 2014.

Kohli has not only missed a spot in the top 20 of the Test rankings but is also missing from the top 50 of the ICC's T20 rankings. He is placed 64th in the T20 rankings, a 3-place drop from his earlier position. Kohli announced his retirement from T20I after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup on June 29, 2024.

However, Kohli's position in the ICC's ODI ranking has not changed; he comfortably sits in fourth place.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News of Nov 13: Market plunge; Vodafone Idea Q2; Delhi’s ’severe’ AQI; SC setback to Ajit Pawar, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.