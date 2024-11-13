From Indian markets declining for the 5th straight session on Wednesday to Vodafone Idea Q2 Results to Delhi's AQI plunging to the 'severe' category to Virat Kohli not in the top 20 of the ICC's Test rankings, here are the day’s most noteworthy and significant developments that have happened today in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top news of November 13: Stock market crash: On 13 November, Indian markets declined for the 5th straight session on the back of weak global trends, a rise in the dollar index, a weakening rupee and continuous foreign investor selling. The Sensex fell 1,015.53 points or 1.3 per cent to the day's low of 77,659.65 while the broader Nifty lost 338 points or 1.4 per cent to its intra-day low of 23,545.50.

Sensex settled 984.23 points lower at 77,690.95 while the broader Nifty ended 324.4 points lower at 23,559.05.

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Vodafone Idea Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 13. The company's net loss narrows 17.8% to ₹7,175.9 crore, revenues were up 1.8% YoY.

RBI retains SBI, HDFC, ICICI as India’s D-SIBs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank remain designated as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs).

According to RBI, these banks – also known as "too-big-to-fail" institutions, must adhere to specific capital requirements that aim to safeguard the financial system, according to a Reuters report.

States should list financially viable power utilities: Centre Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said that states should consider listing their power utilities including generation, transmission and distribution companies which are financially viable, in a bid to raise funds and increase operational efficiency.

Addressing the media after a conference of state power ministers, Lal said that there would be a requirement of ₹42 trillion of investments into the power sector by 2030 for which fundraising avenues need be looked into.

SC setback to Ajit Pawar The Supreme Court has directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to refrain from using the images, videos, or photos of Sharad Pawar in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. This follows ongoing disputes between the two factions.

During proceedings, Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the Ajit Pawar faction must fight the election on its own merits.

ITR filing The deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) by corporates and individuals requiring audit for the financial year 2024-25 is November 15, 2024.

The deadline was set for October 31, 2024, initially, but was extended to November 15. Any further extension to this deadline is unlikely.

This income tax return submission is closely linked to submitting the tax audit report, which has details that must be referenced in the ITR. The tax audit report must be submitted before filing the ITR.

Delhi AQI On Wednesday evening, Delhi's air quality plunged to "severe" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Residents complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough.

As per SAFAR, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 429 around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The AQI was "severe" in several areas including near awaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) stadium, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Dilshad Garden, IGI airport, Burari crossing and Dwarka Sector 8.

ICC Rankings India's Virat Kohli is not in the top 20 of the ICC's Test rankings and has slipped 8 places to 22nd position in the International Cricket Council list released on Wednesday.

This is the first time in a decade that the Indian batting legend Virat Kohli is not in ICC's Test ranking. The following ouster of Kohli is for the first time since December 2014.

Kohli has not only missed a spot in the top 20 of the Test rankings but is also missing from the top 50 of the ICC's T20 rankings. He is placed 64th in the T20 rankings, a 3-place drop from his earlier position. Kohli announced his retirement from T20I after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup on June 29, 2024.