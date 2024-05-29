Top news of the day: The political genre dominated the headlines on May 29 as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback from the Supreme Court, which refused to entertain his urgent petition to extend his bail deadline by one week. The stock market also made strong movements on Wednesday as the date of the Lok Sabha elections' results inches closer.

5 top news of May 29

1. Arvind Kejriwal's setback: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's petition to extend his bail term was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Arvind Kejriwal sought seven-day extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Last month, the top court granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and asked him to surrender on June 2. Read More

2. Delhi's record temperature: The national capital registered record heat on Wednesday as the temperature soared to a record-high 51.4 degrees Celsius. IMD, which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, breaking the landmark 50-degree Celsius mark for the first time in the national capital. Read More

3. Market woes: Extending their losing streak into the fourth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed with significant losses of about a per cent each on Wednesday, May 29, amid weak global cues. Read More

4. Row over PM Modi's Gandhi remark: Ahead of the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview that nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi— the Father of the Nation — in post-colonial India until a movie was made about him. The PM was talking about British director Richard Attenborough's Academy Award-winning 1982 magnum opus ‘Gandhi’. Read More

5. Pune Porsche accident update: Maharashtra's Women and Child Development panel formed a 5-member team to investigate whether the Juvenile Justice Board (JJ Board) members followed the correct legal procedures when granting bail to the teenager involved in the car accident case. Read More

