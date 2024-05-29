Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi record temp, Modi's Gandhi remark, market decline, more
Top news of the day: The stock market also made strong movements on Wednesday as the date of the Lok Sabha elections' results inches closer
Top news of the day: The political genre dominated the headlines on May 29 as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback from the Supreme Court, which refused to entertain his urgent petition to extend his bail deadline by one week. The stock market also made strong movements on Wednesday as the date of the Lok Sabha elections' results inches closer.