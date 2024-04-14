Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top news of the day: Israel-Iran G7 leaders meet, BJP poll manifesto, MI vs CSK IPL 2024 and more

Top news of the day: Israel-Iran G7 leaders meet, BJP poll manifesto, MI vs CSK IPL 2024 and more

Livemint

Top news of the day: Israel-Iran tensions escalated after Israel fired hundreds of missile on Iran on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its poll manifesto for Lok Sabha campaigns

From BJP's Lok Sabha 2024 manifesto to updates on Israel-Iran crisis here are the top latest news of today, April 14

Tensions between Iran and Israel heightened after the Islamic State launched hundreds of missiles at the Jewish nation. However, 99% of the missiles were successfully intercepted which helped in minimising casualties. The matter will be discussed by G7 leaders in the meeting called by Italy on Sunday. In India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Whereas, Here are the top events that made headlines today.

Israel-Iran crisis

Several nations came out in support of Israel after Iran launched a missile attack on the Jewish state. To address the heightened tension in the Middle East, G7 leaders will hold a meeting via video conference on Sunday. The G7 groups the United States, Canada, Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

The Iranian attack in response to a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 has raised the threat of a wider regional conflict. (Read full story)

Indonesia landslide

At least 19 people lost their lives and several others were missing after a massive landslide destroyed several areas of central Indonesia on Sunday. The rescue operation in the country is still underway. (Read full story)

MI vs CSK IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians are competing against Chennai Super Kings in Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The match began at 7:30 pm today. So far MI have won 2 out of 5 matches, and are at number 7 at the moment. On the other hand, CSK have lost 2 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 3. (Read full story)

BJP Manifesto 2024

Wider implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and One Nation, One Election were the top highlights of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sankalp Patra released on Sunday. In its Lok Sabha elections 2024 manifesto, the saffron party also promised the public robust development of infrastructure on Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders and the strengthening of institutes like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS (Read full story).

Shots fired outside Salman Khan's house

Amid regular threats from gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and other criminals, Salman Khan's residence was attacked by two unidentified people on Sunday at 5 am. In the morning two people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra (Read full story).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.