Top news of the week: Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka Bandh and more
Top news of the week: From the launch of nine Vandhe Express trains to Bengaluru bandh, let's have a look.
Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi flags off 9 semi-high speed trains across 11 states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. Read more
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message