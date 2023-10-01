Top news of the week: Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka Bandh and more
- Top news of the week: From the launch of nine Vandhe Express trains to Bengaluru bandh, let's have a look.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. Read more
During the meeting, Jaishankar and Blinken affirmed hope for positive outcomes from the bilateral talks. Antony Blinken said that the two leaders have had very good discussions lately and is looking forward for the talks. Also read
The Bombay High Court granted permission for the leave petition filed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air to proceed against the five pilots who departed from the company without fulfilling their notice period obligations. Read more
Amid the ongoing Karnataka Bandh on Cauvery water row, 44 flights have been cancelled today, informed PRO, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Read more
S&P Global downgrades Vedanta Resources to CCC, second rating cut this week after Moody's
S&P Global Ratings has become the latest global ratings agency to downgrade Vedanta Ltd's UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) to "CCC" from "B-" on Friday, September 29. S&P Global has downgraded the rating of the natural resources company on potential bond extensions and has also placed it under ‘credit watch’. Read more
The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.2414 per cent after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since November 3, 2022. Read more
FPIs have sold ₹14,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹13,810 crore as of September 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. Read more
According to a report from global ratings agency, the rating upgrade to Ba1 is driven by Tata Power's solid financial metrics, which are projected to remain above the upgrade trigger set for the earlier Ba2 rating. Read more
Nomura upgrades India to 'Overweight' citing strong top-down narrative and potential to benefit from 'China+1' theme. Read more
The 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.2414 per cent after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since November 3, 2022. Read more
Yatra Online shares listed at a discount, with NSE price at ₹127.50 (+10.2%) and BSE price at ₹130. Read more
Hi-Green Carbon share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Hi-Green Carbon share price today was listed at ₹77 per share, 2.7% higher than the issue price of ₹75. Read more
Electronic Manufacturing Services firm, Dixon, inked pact with Xiaomi to begin the manufacturing of smart phones and other related products for the Chinese firm, said the company in its stock filing on Wednesday. Read more
The Nasdaq Composite index has emerged as the top-performing index of 2023, gaining over 33 per cent in the first six months, closely followed by the Japan's Nikkei 225 index at the second position. Read more
Moody's has also downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 its rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources and those issued by Vedanta Resources's wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc, and guaranteed by Vedanta Resources. Read more
Stock broker Zerodha in its recent business update on September 26 said that it continues to be the only broker in India to charge ₹200 to open a demat account. Read more
Kundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Tuesday. On NSE SME, Kundan Edifice share price today was listed at ₹75 per share, 17.58% lower than the issue price of ₹91. Read more
Chinese authorities have escalated their involvement in the ongoing Evergrande crisis, detaining personnel from the property giant’s financial subsidiary. Read more
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!