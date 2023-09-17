Top news of the week: From India's solar mission to G20 declaration, let's have a look.

Many things infolded in the last few days. Let's have a look at the top news of the week.

G20 leaders adopt green development pact G20 leaders embraced a green development agreement on September 10, aiming to expedite actions against environmental and climate change challenges. Read more.

ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully performs 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre On September 10, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Aditya-L1, India's pioneering solar mission, had triumphantly executed its third Earth-bound manoeuvre. Read more.

Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody N Chandrababu Naidu, the president of the Telugu Desam Party, was sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection to the multi-crore corruption case. Read more.

'They have nothing to do with Hinduism': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP during France visit Rahul Gandhi expressed in Paris that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no connection to Hinduism and that their actions were devoid of any Hindu essence. He further emphasized that the ruling party's primary aim is to attain power at any cost during a discussion with students and academics. Read more.

Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales quits after kiss scandal Late on September 10, Luis Rubiales submitted his resignation, succumbing to significant public and legal pressure. This decision comes after a series of controversies stemming from his misconduct during Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup in August in Sydney, Australia. Read more.

Delhi Declaration at G20 'undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph': Shashi Tharoor Shashi Tharoor praised the G20's New Delhi Declaration, asserting that it unquestionably signifies India's diplomatic success. Read more.

KKR to invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore in Reliance Retail Reliance Retail Ventures Limited revealed a significant development. An affiliate of the global investment firm KKR has committed to injecting a substantial ₹2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. Read more.

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched Apple officially introduced its latest lineup, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9. Read more.

Nipah virus: Kerala govt shuts schools, colleges On September 13, in a bid to control the Nipah infection's transmission in Kozhikode and its containment areas, the Kerala government issued a directive to close down all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, situated within these zones. Read more.

Mint staffer Nandita Venkatesan in TIME100 Next list Nandita Venkatesan, a Mint journalist, has achieved international recognition as she secured a place on TIME magazine's prestigious TIME100 Next list. Read more.

'Aliens' found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists During a widely-discussed public hearing in Mexico, a renowned Mexican journalist, famous for his extensive UFO investigations, introduced two captivating specimens to the Mexican Congress. Read more.

Indian student killed by US cop in Seattle A video has emerged featuring a US police officer. In the footage, he can be seen laughing and jesting about a tragic incident involving a young Indian woman who lost her life earlier this year, as a result of actions by his fellow officer, Officer Kevin Dave. Read more.

Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody in a ₹538 bank fraud case. Read more.

SpiceJet makes $1.5 million payment to Credit Suisse SpiceJet, a budget airline, announced on Friday that it has complied with Supreme Court directives by transferring $1.5 million to Credit Suisse. This financial transaction was completed on September 14, as indicated in the official filing submitted to stock exchanges. Read more.

Centre cracks down on illegal loan apps In response to the increasing incidents of fraudulent activities linked to unauthorized loan applications, the central government is gearing up to take stringent actions against these apps, which are currently accessible on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Read more.