Top news of the week: G20 Delhi Declaration, Aditya L1, iPhone 15 launch and more3 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST
G20 leaders embraced a green development agreement on September 10, aiming to expedite actions against environmental and climate change challenges.
On September 10, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Aditya-L1, India's pioneering solar mission, had triumphantly executed its third Earth-bound manoeuvre.
N Chandrababu Naidu, the president of the Telugu Desam Party, was sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection to the multi-crore corruption case.
Rahul Gandhi expressed in Paris that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no connection to Hinduism and that their actions were devoid of any Hindu essence. He further emphasized that the ruling party's primary aim is to attain power at any cost during a discussion with students and academics.
Late on September 10, Luis Rubiales submitted his resignation, succumbing to significant public and legal pressure. This decision comes after a series of controversies stemming from his misconduct during Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup in August in Sydney, Australia.
Shashi Tharoor praised the G20's New Delhi Declaration, asserting that it unquestionably signifies India's diplomatic success.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited revealed a significant development. An affiliate of the global investment firm KKR has committed to injecting a substantial ₹2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.
Apple officially introduced its latest lineup, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9.
On September 13, in a bid to control the Nipah infection's transmission in Kozhikode and its containment areas, the Kerala government issued a directive to close down all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, situated within these zones.
Nandita Venkatesan, a Mint journalist, has achieved international recognition as she secured a place on TIME magazine's prestigious TIME100 Next list.
During a widely-discussed public hearing in Mexico, a renowned Mexican journalist, famous for his extensive UFO investigations, introduced two captivating specimens to the Mexican Congress.
A video has emerged featuring a US police officer. In the footage, he can be seen laughing and jesting about a tragic incident involving a young Indian woman who lost her life earlier this year, as a result of actions by his fellow officer, Officer Kevin Dave.
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody in a ₹538 bank fraud case.
SpiceJet, a budget airline, announced on Friday that it has complied with Supreme Court directives by transferring $1.5 million to Credit Suisse. This financial transaction was completed on September 14, as indicated in the official filing submitted to stock exchanges.
In response to the increasing incidents of fraudulent activities linked to unauthorized loan applications, the central government is gearing up to take stringent actions against these apps, which are currently accessible on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
The Congress party convened its inaugural Congress Working Committee (CWC) gathering in Hyderabad on September 16, following a restructuring of both the core committee and its working committee roster. Within the CWC meeting, numerous resolutions were embraced and discussed.