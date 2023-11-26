Here are top news of the week between 19-25 November that made headlines:
IPO pulse grips D-Street: ₹2.59 lakh crore gathered by 5 issues in week-long bidding frenzy
Investors on D-Street placed bids worth a total of ₹2.59 lakh crore in the five recently concluded mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs). The week-long bidding frenzy gripped investors as the five companies -Tata Technologies Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refineries Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd sustained the IPO pulse in India's primary markets. Read more
DGCA issues advisory to airlines to prevent GPS signal interference
The Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to Indian airlines on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in airspace. Read more
India resumes e-visa services to Canadian nationals: Report
India resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals on Wednesday. In September, the Indian Mission in Canada temporarily halted visa services until further notice due to operational reasons, as noted by BLS International. Read more
Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO with ‘Satya Nadella’s support’, to build strong partnership with Microsoft
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to make a comeback, successfully thwarting a recent boardroom coup that had plunged the company into disarray over the past few days. Read more
IndiGo, Air India to source parts locally
With flight operations being impacted due to a scarcity of spare parts amid global supply chain challenges, Indian airlines are turning to local suppliers for non-critical aircraft components, industry insiders said. Read more
Delhi government to hike minimum wages for MCD employees
The Delhi government has increased the minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), PTI reported citing officials aware of the development. Read more
Sahara case: Govt seeks moving unclaimed funds worth over ₹25,000 crore to Consolidated Fund of India
It has been reported that the government is investigating the legality of moving the unclaimed money from the Sahara-Sebi Refund Account to the Consolidated Fund of India. It is anticipated to include a clause for investors who later make their claims. Read more
World Cup 2023: Australia defeats India to lift the trophy
Australia defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadiumhardtoward on Sunday. Read more
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli awarded man of the tournament for 765 runs, 3 hundreds
Indian star batter Virat Kohli has been awarded with the "player of the tournament" title in the ICC World Cup 2023 for his exemplary performance. Read more
RBI joins central bank gold rush, buys 9 tonnes in Jul-Sep
With the latest quarterly buying, India’s official gold reserves stood at 806.7 tonnes as of September end, placing it at No. 10 in the pecking order, according to miner’s lobby World Gold Council (WGC). Read more
GST notice of ₹400 crore sent to Zomato, ₹350 crore to Swiggy: Report
Zomato and Swiggy, the country's top two food delivery aggregators, have reportedly come under the scrutiny of tax authorities, with notices of a combined value of ₹750 crore sent to them, a report said. Read more
COP28 to begin from Nov 30: Private sector investment, CO2 emissions among 8 other key themes on agenda
The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) 28 meeting, to be held in Dubai between November 30- December 12, will be crucial this year as geopolitical risks after the Israel-Hamas war have raised new alarms for the global energy system to readdress climate change and energy deficit. Read more
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 'Hope for the safe return of trapped workers by Christmas', says expert Arnold Dix
International tunneling expert Arnold Dix expressed optimism about the safe return of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel, expressing hope that they would be home in time for Christmas. Read more
Barclays plans 2,000 job cuts as part of $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan: Report
Barclays is working on its cost-saving plans of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) which could also involve around 2,000 job cuts, mainly in the British bank's back office. Read more
Banking Union to go on strike from December 4 against job outsourcing: AIBEA General Secretary
The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary, C H Venkatachalam, on November 22, 2023, called for a strike by the banking union on account of appropriate hiring and rejecting the outsourcing of permanent jobs. Read more
Vijaypat Singhania regret handing over business to son Gautam Singhania, speaks on Nawaz Modi: Report
Vijaypat Singhania handed over the authority of his company to his son, Gautam Singhania in 2015. Soon after, Gautam Singhania allegedly drove Vijayapat Singhania out of his JK House building in South Mumbai in 2017, according to various reports. Read more
FPI holding in Indian stocks hit a decadal low of 16.6% in November despite strong domestic fundamentals
The holdings of foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) in Indian stocks have reached their lowest levels in a decade amid extensive selling of domestic equities by overseas investors since September 2023. Read more
China pneumonia outbreak: From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know
After recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, China is again witnessing an unusual surge in child pneumonia cases. There has been a significant increase in the number of hospitalisation in the country. Read more
Maruti Suzuki’s board approves increase in Suzuki Motors stake by 2%
Maruti Suzuki, on Friday, announced that the board of directors has approved the allocation of 12,322,514 shares to Suzuki Motor Company Ltd through a preferential allotment at the rate of ₹10,420.85 per share. Read more
Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm with ₹507 cr loss
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway or BH International has exited listed fintech company One 97 Communications (Paytm’s parent) in an open market transaction, bulk deals’ data published by bourses shows. The firm has booked a loss of ₹507 crore on its total investment in Paytm made five years ago. Read more
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Voting concluded, result on 3 December
Voting concluded in Rajasthan for 199 assembly seats on Saturday.
The incumbent Congress aims for a consecutive term in power, while the BJP strives to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government, emphasizing collective leadership and relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
Israel-Hamas war Day 51: Israeli authorities release 33 children, 6 Palestinian women under hostage deal
Under the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli prison authorities released 39 Palestinian detainees, including 33 children and six women on Sunday. Read more
