Top news of the week: Israel-Hamas war, Adani Groups, Bihar train accident and more
Top news of the week: Check what made headlines this week.
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza under ‘complete siege’
Israeli authorities Monday ordered a "complete siege" and an "immediate" cut to the water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas on early Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and more than 2,100 injured. Read more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message