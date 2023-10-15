Israeli authorities Monday ordered a "complete siege" and an "immediate" cut to the water supply to the Gaza Strip following a terror attack by Hamas on early Saturday killing more than 700 Israeli civilians, dozens abducted and more than 2,100 injured. Read more .

Adani Groups alleges Financial Times of attempting to ‘financially destabilise’ the conglomerate

Adani Group has released a media statement condemning the ‘Malicious Campaign’ by UK-based newspaper Financial Times, claiming that the media outlet has been rehashing old and baseless allegations to hamper the global reputation of the conglomerate. Read more.

16-year-old Pranjali Awasthi, owner of AI startup Delv.AI, raises ₹ 3.7 crore funding

Sixteen-year-old Indian girl Pranjali Awasthi, the owner of artificial intelligence (AI) startup Delv.AI has successfully secured a funding of around ₹3.7 crore. Read more.

Unemployment rate dips to 6.6% in April-June quarter

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data Monday reported a decline in India’s unemployment rate in urban areas to 6.6% during April-June 2023 against 7.6% a year ago period. Read more.

LIC's market share slumps 58.50% YoY in September 2023, premium and policy figures fall

Insurance behemoth, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has lost market share of around 58.50% for the year till September 2023, data released by the Life Insurance Council showed. This is down 975 bps from the 68.25% registered in September 2022. Read more.

Mukesh Ambani now richest Indian on Hurun List, beats Gautam Adani to top spot

Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Gautam Adani, as per Hurun India Rich List 2023. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has surged from ₹165,100 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹808,700 crore, marking an impressive four-fold increase. Read more.

Centre's direct tax collections up 21.8% at ₹ 9.57 lakh crore so far in FY24: CBDT

India's direct tax collections rose 21.82% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹9.57 lakh crore in the current fiscal (2023-24) till October 9, 2023, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The direct tax collections - net of refunds, is 52.50 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for FY24. Read more.

Google, Apple under probe for alleged unfair business practices: CCI chief Ravneet Kaur

Tech giants Google and Apple are under the radar of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged unfair business practices, the anti-trust regulator's chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on October 10. Read more.

Bihar train accident update: 6 dead, 100 injured in derailment of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express

More than 12 coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night, The Hindustan Times reported citing a railway official. Here are the top ten updates. Read more.

TCS announces 100% variable pay for 70% of its employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, will make 100% variable pay for a majority of its employees for the quarter ended September 2023. Read more.

‘Russia cannot participate as country, but…’: IOC clarifies on Russian Olympic body's suspension

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday clarified the suspension of the Russian Olympic body and said that individuals who have Russian passports can participate, however, Russia as a country will not be allowed to participate in the Olympic games. Read more.

Fake passport racket case: CBI books 24 people, searches underway at 50 locations in West Bengal, Sikkim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 14 October carried out searches at over 50 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim and arrested two people, including a public servant, in connection with the fake passport racket. Read more.

