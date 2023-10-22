Israel-Hamas War: Humanitarian aid reaches Gaza Strip The war has continued to intensify between Israel and Hamas, killing thousands of civilians. Dozens of leaders and senior officials from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa converged on Cairo, searching for ways to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from becoming a wider conflict. UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded Saturday for a “humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi air quality worsens, Govt invokes GRAP-II The air quality of Delhi-NCR has worsened in the past few days and as per the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, it may reach the “Very Poor" category in the next 3-4 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was seen in action on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 248 and its sub-committee decided to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Cyclone Tej heads towards India A new cyclonic storm is likely to bring chaos in the Arabian sea this weekend. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian sea has evolved into a depression and is likely to upgraded into cyclone ‘Tej’ by Saturday morning, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: Profit rise by 37.28% YOY Nestle India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.45% & the profit increased by 37.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.12% and the profit increased by 30.03%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.97% Y-o-Y. Nestle India has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 17.87% return in last 6 months and 23.09% YTD return.

Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: Profit rise by 17.48% YOY Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.23% & the profit increased by 17.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.1% and the profit increased by 22.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y. Bajaj Auto has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.43% return in last 6 months and 42.07% YTD return.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday after 4 years of self-imposed exile. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is returning home after he was granted a protective bail in the graft cases against him and the accountability court also decided to suspend his arrest warrant. PML-N has made elaborate arrangements to extend a hearty reception to the former Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada removed 41 diplomats from India The Canada Government has removed a total of 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatened to revoke their immunity. The move comes amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Canada over slain pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's foreign minister Mélanie Joly said 41 of Canada's 62 diplomats in India have been removed, along with their dependents.

