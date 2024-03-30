Top news this week: Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest, PM Modi and Bill Gates had a discussion on India's digital revolution, T+0 settlement for 25 stocks in Indian equity market, and more.

Top news of the week: Here are some of the top news stories from India during the week of March 25th to March 30th: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest in UP's Banda Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday night. He was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College Hospital in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" and later died at the hospital. His son and brother claimed that the gangster was given ‘slow poison’ in his food in jail. Several politicians including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi echoed the poison allegations and demanded a probe. However, the post-mortem report refuted the poison allegations. Read more here

PM Modi, Bill Gates talk on India's digital revolution In a recent discussion with Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's strides in technology, focusing on digital empowerment, women's inclusion, and AI challenges. He explained how India has embraced technology to prevent monopolies and ensure it is accessible to all citizens. PM Modi conveyed that India has democratized technology to avoid monopolies, asserting it as a people-centric endeavor. He also noted that women in India are particularly open to adopting new technology. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold price climbs to a new peak of ₹ 67,850 per 10 gm On account of three US Fed rate cut buzz in 2024, gold prices finished on an exceptionally positive note in the last session of FY24. Ahead of the end of FY24, the gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry ended at ₹67,800 per 10 gm level after climbing to a new lifetime peak of ₹67,850 per 10 gm. While finishing at the ₹67,800 level, MCX gold rate registered around ₹11,000 per 10 gm rise in the last two quarters of the current fiscal. Read more here

Congress slapped with ₹ 1,700 cr demand notice by IT dept The Income Tax Department has reportedly issued a demand notice of ₹1,700 crore to the Indian National Congress on Friday. The fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest. On March 8, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismissed the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts and said the Stay Application is without merit. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash MI to clinch highest total in IPL history After losing the toss to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 scored the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, as they slammed 277 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They also became the first team to score 150 runs in 10 overs in IPL. This all happened due to the explosive start by Travis Head (63) and Abhishek Sharma (63), followed by the Proteas duo Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markram (41*)'s brilliant partnership. Read more here

Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni's records in IPL 2024 Stalwart batter Virat Kohli broke records during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 29 March. Kohli presented a remarkable art with the bat as he cruised to 83* in mere 59 deliveries which was glistened with four boundaries and four sixes. He broke a few records thanks to his performance in the game yesterday. Read more here

Two bodied recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse wreckage The Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday that the bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure. It is believed that at least six individuals, who were members of a construction team tasked with repairing potholes and masonry on the bridge, lost their lives, although two other workers were successfully saved. Crew members aboard the ship managed to notify the Maryland Department of Transportation about their loss of control over the vessel, leading local authorities to swiftly close the bridge to traffic before the devastating collision. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank to offload 13% stake in subsidiary mutual fund company Canara Bank has declared to sell out 13 percent of its shares in its subsidiary mutual fund company Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC). The PSU bank informed Indian stock market exchanges about the decision and said that shares would be sold out through the Canara Robeco AMC IPO (Initial Public Offering). However, approval in this regard from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India is still awaited. Read more here

(With inputs from agencies)

