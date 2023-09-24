Top news of the week: New Parliament, Women's bill, India-Canada row and more

Many things infolded in the last few days. Let's have a look at the top news of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Symbol of new beginning': A look at PM Modi's address in old and new Parliament buildings The Indian Parliament moved into a swanky new complex on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing lawmakers from both Houses. Read more

Women's Reservation Bill: 'Stalled for over three decades,' leaders hail passage of bill, demand swift implementation The Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill which mandates a 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and state assemblies. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TotalEnergies to invest $300 million in JV with Adani Green Energy French oil major TotalEnergies will invest $300 million to form a joint venture (JV) with Adani Green Energy on a project related to renewable energy. The JV will have a capacity to generate 1,050 megawatts of power from solar and wind power. Read more

Micron's top supplier Simmtech gets approval for set up unit in Sanand Sanand: The top supplier to US chipmaker Micron Technology, Inc., Simmtech, which makes substrates, has received approval for setting up a unit in Sanand, Gujarat, close to the chip maker's facility, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for telecom, IT and railways, told Mint. Read more

FPIs offload ₹ 10,164 crore in Indian equities this month Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be net sellers this month, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. FPIs have sold ₹10,164 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹10,100 crore as of September 22. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varanasi cricket stadium: Sachin Tendulkar joins PM Modi Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the event to mark the stone laying ceremony of international cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The cricket stadium in Varanasi, which also happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi in another step in the direction of creating modern, world-class sports facilities. Read more

India-Canada ties in turmoil as rift grows Bilateral ties between India and Canada hang in the balance after India on Tuesday dismissed as “absurd and motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim of a “potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, and the two countries carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats. Read more

Indian economy to grow at 6.5% real GDP for FY24: Finance Ministry The Union Ministry of Finance on 22 September released the Monthly Economic Review for August 2023, stating to remain comfortable with a 6.5 percent real GDP growth estimate for FY24 with symmetric risks. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's forex reserves near 4-month low; declines $867 million to $593.037 billion: RBI Data India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell for a second straight week and stood at a near four-month low of $593.037 billion as of September 15 - a decrease of $860 million from the previous week. Read more

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!