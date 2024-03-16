Top news this week: Centre implements CAA, SBI submits electoral bonds details, elections in Russia and more
Top news of the week: This week witnessed significant developments, including the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 by the Central government and the release of list of entities involved in the sales and purchase of contentious electoral bonds by the the Election Commission of India (ECI).