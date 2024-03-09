Top news of the week: Sudha Murti gets RS nomination,Cong candidate list for LS polls out, Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pak PM
Top news of the week: Congress releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha. PM Modi launches projects in Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹5,000 crore.
Top news of the week: Here are some of the top news stories from India during the week of March 3rd to March 8th:
