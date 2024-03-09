Top news of the week: Here are some of the top news stories from India during the week of March 3rd to March 8th:

Lok Sabha polls: Congress's first list of candidates out

The Congress party released its first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls on March 8. Among the prominent names in the list include, Rahul Gandhi, from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, former minister Tamardwaj Sahu from Mahasamund and Jyotsna Mahant from Korba seats in Chhattisgarh. DK Suresh will contest from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka, and K Sudhakaran from Kannur. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will contest from Alapuzza.

The names were approved by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) which had its first meeting in the national capital on Thursday, March 7.

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, informs PM Modi

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 8 via social media platform X.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," stated the Prime Minister in his post.

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament for their outstanding contributions to arts, literature, sciences, and social services.

PM Modi's maiden visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday and participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme today at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. PM unveiled ₹5,000 crore worth of projects and programmes.

PM Modi launched multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than ₹1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

Prime Minister launched the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign' to inspire the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as Pakistan PM for second time

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's Prime Minister for the second time on Monday, following nearly four weeks of uncertainty stemming from a national election.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the presidential office in Islamabad, where Sharif, aged 72, assumed office. His appointment came a day after parliament elected him Prime Minister, despite objections from lawmakers aligned with the incarcerated former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra, announcement soon

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is speculated to get 13 seats, while Ajit Pawar faction of NCP will get six seats in the seat-sharing formula that is being worked out among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Maharashtra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field candidates on 29 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, according to a report in Republic news channel. Another report, however, suggested that the BJP is expected to contest elections on more than 32 seats in the state.

EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Maldives amid ‘big bully’ claims, says, ‘Big bullies don't provide $4.5 bn to neighbours’

During a book launch event in the national capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded pointedly to a question regarding India's role in the sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region, dismissing the notion of India being a bully.

As reported by ANI, Jaishankar emphasized that “big bullies" do not extend aid amounting to USD 4.5 billion when neighbouring countries face distress.

EAM Jaishankar at the event on Sunday, “The big change today in this part of the world is what has happened between India and its neighbours. When you say India is perceived as a big bully, you know, big bullies don't provide four and a half billion dollars when the neighbours are in trouble."

'Deeply shocked': Israel responds after Kerala man killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

Israel has expressed "deep shock" after an Indian man from Kerala died in a missile attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala. Reports have confirmed that two other Indians from Kerala only have been injured severely.

Israel's embassy on the X platform wrote, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon".

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!