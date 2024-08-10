Hello User
Top news on 10 August: Unicommerce IPO, Bangladesh turmoil, RG Kar doctor death, Reetika Hooda in Olympics, and more

Top news on 10 August: Unicommerce IPO, Bangladesh turmoil, RG Kar doctor death, Reetika Hooda in Olympics, and more

Livemint

  Top news on 10 August: From Unicommerce eSolutions IPO, Bangladesh crisis, RG Kar doctor death to PM Modi's Wayanad visit several newsmakers dominated 10 August. Take a look below.

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the landslide-affected area in Wayanad on Saturday.

Top news on 10 August: From Unicommerce eSolutions IPO, Bangladesh crisis, RG Kar doctor death to PM Modi's Wayanad visit several newsmakers dominated 10 August. Take a look below.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment

The allotment status of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 55 in the grey market today.

To read more click here

Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UCO Bank, have increased their Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates(MCLR) in different tenures which will result in higher costs for consumer loans.

To read more click here

Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns after protesters' ultimatum

Obaidul Hassan's announcement came after hundreds of protesters gathered outside Bangladesh's supreme court to demand he step down by the early afternoon.

To read more click here

RG Kar doctor's post mortem confirms sexual assault

Kolkata Police have arrested one person in connection with the death and sexual assault of a female post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

To read more click here

Reetika Hooda fails to reach semi finals

Reetika Hooda narrowly lost to top-seeded Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarterfinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but remains in contention for a bronze medal.

To read more click here

PM Modi's Wayanad visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Wayanad landslide and has ensured him that Centre "will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money".

To read more click here

TV Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary of India

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet appointed TV Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of India for a tenure of two years, starting August 30

To read more click here

BSNL to launch 4G and 5G SIM with no geographical restriction

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon introduce the 4G and 5G-ready SIM platform, the Department of Telecommunications said on August 10.

To read more click here

