Top news on 13 August: Q1 results, CBI probe in RG Kar doctor rape-murder, Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict, and more

  Top news on 13 August: From Nykaa Q1 result to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan stepping down, from Calcutta High Court handing over Kolkata doctor rape and murder case to CBI to Bangladesh mitigation effort to save minorities amid unrest, here's taking a look at top news of the day.

Updated13 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of Nykaa, an Indian beauty products retailer, at a mall in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of Nykaa, an Indian beauty products retailer, at a mall in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Top news on 13 August: From Nykaa, Hero MotoCorp Q1 results to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan stepping down, from Calcutta High Court handing over Kolkata doctor rape and murder case to CBI to Bangladesh mitigation effort to save minorities amid unrest, here's taking a look at top news of the day.

Nykaa Q1 Net profit zooms 152%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at 13.6 crore, compared to 5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit surges 36%

Hero MotoCorp net profit surges 36% YoY to 1,123 crore, revenue up 16%. Hero MotoCorp reported a standalone profit after tax of 11.23 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30, up 36% from last year. READ MORE

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down from his position soon. Starbucks Corp. has named Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol as the coffee chain’s new CEO and chairman, replacing Laxman Narasimhan after just over a year in the role. READ MORE

Sensex ends below 79,000-mark, Nifty down 0.85%

Indian markets fell by around 1 percent on Tuesday, August 13. The Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87 percent at 78,956.03. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 settled 208 or 0.85 percent lower at 24,139. READ MORE

India’s population likely to reach 152.2 crore by 2036

India's population is projected to reach 152.2 crore by 2036, with a sex ratio of 952 women per 1000 men. Maternal and infant mortality rates are decreasing, and women's participation in the labor force and elections is rising, read a Government report. READ MORE

CBI to probe Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor in Kolkata. The court asked the local police to hand over all the documents to the CBI immediately. It transferred the case, saying that there is every possibility that evidence will be destroyed. READ MORE

Bangladesh mitigation effort to curb attack on minorities

Bangladesh's interim government has set up a hotline asking people to provide information about attacks on Hindu temples, churches or any other religious institutions, amid reports of vandalisation of religious places, businesses and properties of minorities following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. READ MORE

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Top news on 13 August: Q1 results, CBI probe in RG Kar doctor rape-murder, Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict, and more

