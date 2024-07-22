Top news on 22 July: Economic Survey 2024, NEET paper leak hearing, Q1 results, and more

Top news on 22 July: From the Economic Survey being presented in Parliament, Joe Biden quitting re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris, to Supreme Court of India halting the controversial Kanwar Yatra nameplate diktat by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government, several news caught attention of readers on 22 July.

Economic Survey 2024 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-2024 on Monday, ahead of the highly anticipated Union Budget 2024-25 set to be unveiled the following day. The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be introduced in Parliament this Tuesday by Sitharaman

Modi govt rejects Nitish Kumar’s special status demand for Bihar The Narendra Modi-led central government rejected NDA ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's demand for special category status to the state, citing a 2012 report, despite pressure from BJP allies.

Q1 results: IDBI Bank, Suzlon Energy declare result On 22 July, a total of 44 companies declared their uarterly earnings for Q1 FY25. Allied Blenders and Distillers, Beeyu Overseas, Cigniti Technologies, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Coforge, Cyient DLM, Digicontent, Dharani Sugars chemicals, Dodla Dairy, Esha Media Research, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Glance Finance, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indo Credit Capital.

NEET-UG paper leak hearing The Supreme Court on July 22 directed the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to form a three-member expert committee to give their opinion regarding the correct answer to an multiple choice question of NEET-UG 2024, for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded marks for two options.

SC halts Kanwar Yatra nameplate directive The Supreme Court of India issued an interim stay on directives from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on Monday, which mandated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display the names of their owners.

Joe Biden drops out of race, endorses Kamala Harris Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Indian economy grows over 7% for a 3rd consecutive year Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey document in Parliament on Monday, July 22. According to the survey, India’s real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in FY24, posting growth of over 7 per cent for a third consecutive year.