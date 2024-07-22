Top news on 22 July: Economic Survey 2024, NEET paper leak hearing, Q1 results, and more

  • Top news on 22 July: From the Economic Survey being presented in Parliament, Joe Biden quitting re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris, to Supreme Court of India halting the controversial Kanwar Yatra nameplate diktat by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
From the Economic Survey being presented in Parliament, Joe Biden quitting re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris, to Supreme Court of India halting the controversial Kanwar Yatra nameplate diktat by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government, several news caught attention of readers on 22 July.
From the Economic Survey being presented in Parliament, Joe Biden quitting re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris, to Supreme Court of India halting the controversial Kanwar Yatra nameplate diktat by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government, several news caught attention of readers on 22 July.

Top news on 22 July: From the Economic Survey being presented in Parliament, Joe Biden quitting re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris, to Supreme Court of India halting the controversial Kanwar Yatra nameplate diktat by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government, several news caught attention of readers on 22 July.

Economic Survey 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-2024 on Monday, ahead of the highly anticipated Union Budget 2024-25 set to be unveiled the following day. The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be introduced in Parliament this Tuesday by Sitharaman

To read more click here

Modi govt rejects Nitish Kumar’s special status demand for Bihar

The Narendra Modi-led central government rejected NDA ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's demand for special category status to the state, citing a 2012 report, despite pressure from BJP allies.

To read more click here

Q1 results: IDBI Bank, Suzlon Energy declare result

On 22 July, a total of 44 companies declared their uarterly earnings for Q1 FY25. Allied Blenders and Distillers, Beeyu Overseas, Cigniti Technologies, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Coforge, Cyient DLM, Digicontent, Dharani Sugars chemicals, Dodla Dairy, Esha Media Research, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Glance Finance, Greenlam Industries, IDBI Bank, Indo Credit Capital. 

To read more click here

NEET-UG paper leak hearing

The Supreme Court on July 22 directed the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to form a three-member expert committee to give their opinion regarding the correct answer to an multiple choice question of NEET-UG 2024, for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded marks for two options.

To read more click here

SC halts Kanwar Yatra nameplate directive

The Supreme Court of India issued an interim stay on directives from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on Monday, which mandated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display the names of their owners.

To read more click here

Joe Biden drops out of race, endorses Kamala Harris

Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be Democratic Party’s new nominee.

To read more click here

Indian economy grows over 7% for a 3rd consecutive year

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey document in Parliament on Monday, July 22. According to the survey, India’s real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in FY24, posting growth of over 7 per cent for a third consecutive year.

To read more click here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop news on 22 July: Economic Survey 2024, NEET paper leak hearing, Q1 results, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue