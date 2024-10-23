On October 23, Indian markets closed flat after an initial rally in IT stocks was negated by downturns in financial and auto sectors. Hindustan Unilever reported a 4% profit decline and announced dividends amidst ongoing terrorism discussions at the BRICS Summit.

Top news on 23 October: A series of events that took place on Wednesday right from markets to bussiness to international policies.

Stock Market today It was another quiet day for Indian markets as the initial rally in IT stocks, which powered the indices upward, was quickly offset by a sharp downturn in the financial and auto pack, resulting in a flat close for both the Nifty 50 and Sensex on Wednesday, October 23.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.15% drop at 24,435, while the Sensex ended trade with a cut of 0.17% at 80,081. Thirty-two constituents of the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, which experienced a decline of 3.2%.

HUL results Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced its July September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Wednesday, October 23, reporting a drop of four per cent in its standalone net profit at ₹2,612 crore, compared to ₹2,717 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The FMCG giant's revenue from operations in the same second quarter of current fiscal rose 1.5 per cent to ₹15, 508 crore, compared to ₹15,276 crore in the year ago period.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs. 19/- per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 and Special Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each at its meeting held on 23rd October 2024. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for payment of interim and special dividend is fixed as 6th November 2024.

PM Modi in BRICS Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there was no place for double standards on "serious issues" such as terrorism and terror financing. He made the remark during Wednesday's Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit, which was held in Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi said at the summit, “We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue."

PM Modi holds talks with China's President Xi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan and emphasised that maintaining peace and stability on the border should be their top priority.

The prime minister told the Chinese president that mutual respect and sensitivity should be the basis of their relationship. “We believe India-China ties are important not just for our people but for peace, stability and development."

Modi further stated that both nations would talk with an open mind and the discussions would be constructive.

Hyundai India share price rebounds Hyundai India share price today witnessed a sharp turnaround on Wednesday, October 23 following a disappointing stock market debut a day earlier.

The stock jumped 6 per cent to the day's high of ₹1,928.15 today after a 5 per cent decline on its listing day on Tuesday.

Centre on bomb hoax In reference to the bomb threats received by airlines over the past eight days, the Centre held a virtual meeting with airline officials and social media platforms on Wednesday. Sources close to the developments said Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired the meeting, which was attended by Air India and Vistara officials.