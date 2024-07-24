Top news on 24 July: L&T and Axis Bank Q1 results, Nepal plane crash, INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024, and more

  • Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.

Livemint
Updated24 Jul 2024, 08:08 PM IST
L&T Technology Services released their Q1 results
L&T Technology Services released their Q1 results(L&T Technology Services )

Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below. 

L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to 2,786 crore

Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 2,786 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Wednesday. According to brokerage estimates, the profit were not up to the mark to the street estimates.

To read more click here

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to 6,035 crore, NII up 12% YoY

Axis Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 24, reporting a rise of four per cent in net profit at 6,035 crore, compared to 5,797 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

To read more click here

Nepal plane crash kills 18; pilot lone survivor

In a tragic incident, a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu, resulting in 18 fatalities on Wednesday, July 24. Reports indicate that the pilot miraculously survived the crash, which occurred due to a fire onboard the aircraft.

To read more click here

INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024

Leaders of INDIA bloc protested against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024 demanding equal treatment to all States. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, 'Many didn't get justice. We are fighting for justice.'

To read more click here

BMW CE 04, India’s most expensive electric scooter, launched

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its top-tier electric scooter, the CE 04, in India, marking its entry into the premium segment of electric two-wheelers in the country. The CE 04 is available at a price of 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold as a fully built unit.

To read more click here

Thyrocare Technologies share surge 19% to hit fresh all-time high

Thyrocare Technologies shares surged 19.99 per cent to a new all-time high of 778 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This spike followed the company's announcement of a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax, reaching 24.7 crore for the first quarter ending June 2024.

To read more click here

Bangladesh objects to Mamata Banerjee's ‘shelter’ remark

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud objected to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remark offering “shelter” to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests there. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mahmud said Banerjee's statement created "confusion" and that the Bangladesh government had sent a note to the Narendra Modi-led government on the matter.

To read more click here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 08:08 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop news on 24 July: L&T and Axis Bank Q1 results, Nepal plane crash, INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue