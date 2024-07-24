Top news on 24 July: L&T and Axis Bank Q1 results, Nepal plane crash, INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024, and more

Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.

L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹ 2,786 crore Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,786 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on Wednesday. According to brokerage estimates, the profit were not up to the mark to the street estimates.

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹ 6,035 crore, NII up 12% YoY Axis Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 24, reporting a rise of four per cent in net profit at ₹6,035 crore, compared to ₹5,797 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Nepal plane crash kills 18; pilot lone survivor In a tragic incident, a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu, resulting in 18 fatalities on Wednesday, July 24. Reports indicate that the pilot miraculously survived the crash, which occurred due to a fire onboard the aircraft.

INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024 Leaders of INDIA bloc protested against 'discriminatory' Union Budget 2024 demanding equal treatment to all States. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, 'Many didn't get justice. We are fighting for justice.'

BMW CE 04, India’s most expensive electric scooter, launched BMW Motorrad has unveiled its top-tier electric scooter, the CE 04, in India, marking its entry into the premium segment of electric two-wheelers in the country. The CE 04 is available at a price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold as a fully built unit.

Thyrocare Technologies share surge 19% to hit fresh all-time high Thyrocare Technologies shares surged 19.99 per cent to a new all-time high of ₹778 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This spike followed the company's announcement of a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax, reaching ₹24.7 crore for the first quarter ending June 2024.

Bangladesh objects to Mamata Banerjee's ‘shelter’ remark Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud objected to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remark offering “shelter” to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests there. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mahmud said Banerjee's statement created "confusion" and that the Bangladesh government had sent a note to the Narendra Modi-led government on the matter.