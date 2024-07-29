Top news on 29 July: From Nifty 50 touching almost 25k to Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi taking a multi-pronged ‘Chakravyuh’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, to Israel's attack on Lebanon, here's taking a look at top news of the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 almost touches at 25,000 On Monday, Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 24,999.75 during the session. The 30-share pack Sensex also hit its fresh all-time high of 81,908.43 in intraday trade.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chakravyuh’ jibe in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led NDA government on Monday. Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, the Congress leader highlighted that' six people were controlling’ India. The Congress leader listed "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani" as the six individuals he believes are controlling the 'chakravyuh.'

MCD's bulldozer action after UPSC aspirants' death Delhi authorities took urgent action on Monday, deploying bulldozers to clear encroachments over drains in Old Rajinder Nagar. This measure follows the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned due to severe waterlogging at Rau's Study Circle coaching centre. The MCD also terminated an officer and suspended another.

Ola receives legal notice from MapMyIndia CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has sent a legal notice to Ola over allegations of copying data to build Ola Maps, reported Forbes India. The company is preparing to launch its mapping service in the country.

Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in Lebanon The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Monday advised the Indian nationals residing in or planning to travel to the West Asian country to ‘exercise caution’ after Israel's warning to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group sparked fears of a war.

Vandals hit multiple telecom lines in France amid Paris Olympics Telecom installations belonging to several leading French companies were vandalised late on Sunday night — leading to isolated outages that affected some fixed and mobile services. It was not immediately clear whether the disruption would affect Olympic activities currently underway.

India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024 Today is the third day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker placed herself for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff in the 10m air pistol mixed team.

